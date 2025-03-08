Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange) A few weeks ago, we reported on the comeback of the Norwegian men in white, Don Juan Dracula, and their single ‘Burn’. Now, they’re complementing the track with the ‘Sniffergod Rework’, a techno remix by Alex Møklebust (Seigmen, Zeromancer, Sniffergod).

Henrik Lysell, the main vocalist, guitarist, composer, and AI video producer, reflects on the weeks following the comeback and the remix.

S-L: How have the weeks been since your comeback?

Henrik Lysell: It’s been absolutely amazing to finally have new material out after 17 years. Coming out of our basement studio and releasing a new track has been a surreal experience. The feedback has been incredible — we’re honestly overwhelmed by how many fans are still out there. Not to mention, playing an intimate, invite-only show was a blast. It really reminded us how important this band and these songs are to us.

S-L: Tell us about the ‘Sniffergod Rework’ of ‘Burn’ — it wasn’t a coincidence that you reached out to Alex for your first comeback track?

HL: Alex has an incredible musical ear and shares many of the same influences as us, so we reached out to him pretty quickly after finishing the track. When he sent us his remix, we cranked it up in the rehearsal space, and it completely blew us away. For a moment, it felt like we were transported to a dark club in Berlin. It was exactly the vibe we were hoping for.

HL: We’ve got enough material for at least one, maybe even two full albums, so expect a steady flow of new tracks moving forward. We also have a few artists we’d love to see remix our songs, and one of them has already agreed to work on a remix of an upcoming single. Starting up Don Juan Dracula again has only made us more creative, so new songs are definitely in the works as well.

As for live shows, we can’t wait for the concert at Goldie. Oslo was our home base when we started the band, and we’ve played at most venues in the city over the years. Goldie looks like an awesome space, and we can guarantee that catwalk will be put to good use!

I also checked in with the remixer himself about this project and his relationship with Don Juan Dracula.

Side-Line: How did you like ‘Burn’ as the comeback track for DJD?

Alex Møklebust: I met Henning one afternoon at our local vinyl record store in Tønsberg.

We started talking about how much fun we had DJ’ing at the Depeche Mode parties in Tønsberg back in 2011-2012. He said that the band (DJD) was back together and working on a new album. He asked me if I could do a remix. I was in the middle of recording a new Seigmen album, but remixing is always fun, so of course, I said yes. Any excuse to play around with my modular setup is a good one.

He sent me some stems of their single Burn. That was the first time I had ever heard the track. It was the perfect song to remix as a techno track. Great fun!

AM: Maybe, but first of all, because they knew I had done remixes for other artists.

Our connection goes back to 2004-2005 when I produced their album ‘Young Debutantes II’. I had a blast doing that. We recorded most of it at their rehearsal studio back then. That album did well, and the single ‘Take Me Home’ hit the charts in Norway 20 years ago.

I went to their release party for ‘Burn’, and to my surprise, they played my remix, including an AI video that Henrik made. I had no clue they were going to do that, but it was amazing to hear the remix on a big sound system. Lovely guys!

S-L: How did you approach this remix?

AM: I always start by playing around with my modular system and seeing what happens. Sending stems through it, programming synth parts, making drones — whatever I find fun to do that day. Then, I add drums and percussion and see how it makes me feel. Just experimenting with sounds.

My love for electronic music has been there since I discovered Skinny Puppy’s ‘Smothered Hope’ in the ’80s.

As a singer, the pressure is always high, and the expectations even higher. Sniffergod is more techno, and it’s my little “safe place”—pure fun with absolutely no pressure!

S-L: Any more remixes in the works?

AM: No remixes in the works as we speak. As I mentioned earlier, I’m busy recording the new Seigmen album. But I always play around with my modular synths whenever I have some spare time.

Sniffergod is not about being unique, game-changing, or distinctive. It’s about the love for electronic music.

