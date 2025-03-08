Staight Razor – Casualty (Digital Album – Doom Vision Records)
Based in Los Angeles (USA), Omar Doom released his debut album last year. He describes his music as Dark-Wave, a label reflected in his deep, gray-toned voice. Musically, however, he takes a different approach, immersing listeners in an overwhelming Electro sound. While not strictly EBM, the music maintains an aggressive edge through solid bass lines and brilliant sound treatments that demand attention. The compositions are enriched with strings, occasionally leaning into more melodic territory, while at other moments, a faint Metal influence emerges.
A strong Cinematic quality further adds to the music’s unique and difficult-to-define character. The songs tend to be on the shorter side, and at times, the vocals don’t fully align with the music. However, Straight Razor is a project with undeniable potential. (Rating:7).
Listen to “Casualty”:
https://straight-razor.bandcamp.com/track/casualty-2
