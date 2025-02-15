Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Don Juan Dracula press release. Photo: Tom Lund)

Don Juan Dracula is back! Once hailed as one of Norway’s most electrifying and boundary-pushing bands, they took the country’s biggest festivals by storm, captivated audiences in New York, and left their mark on stages in Beijing. After 15 long years in the shadows, the band is finally reunited to write the next chapter in their legendary story.

With their unique sound – an explosive blend of energy, catchy melodies, and theatrical presence – Don Juan Dracula was never just a band; they were an experience. Their unforgettable live performances and powerful songs created a cult status that lived on long after they stepped away.

Now, with a new drummer, the band from Åsgårdstrand is ready to reclaim the stage. This isn’t just a comeback. It’s a rebirth.

The reunion not only marks a long-awaited return but also the launch of new music that promises to reignite the same passion they left behind 15 years ago. Don Juan Dracula isn’t here to reminisce – they’re here to remind the world of what it has been missing.

‘Burn’, their first release since 2008, dropped on Friday, February 14th, and is the first of several singles to be released throughout the year.

Where the band previously had production and mixing assistance from the likes of Alex Møklebust (Seigmen, Zeromancer), Stephen Hague (New Order, A-ha, Pet Shop Boys), and Ed Buller (Suede, Pulp), ‘Burn’ has been recorded, mixed, and produced by the band themselves.

A week ago I attended the release event with several friends. It started off with a Q&A session and a screening of the music video for ‘Burn’ at the local cinema. We then headed to a local club, Knut, for more music: first, the premiere of the Snifferdog Rework remix of the single (also with video), followed by a frantic and sweaty concert! A few days later, the vocalist Henrik Lysell had landed again, and we exchanged some emails.

Don Juan Dracula (Photo: Tom Lund)

Interview with Henrik Lysell

Side-Line: What brought on this comeback after 16–17 years?

HL: Even though life took us in different directions—families, jobs, and everything in between—music never stopped. I’ve been producing in my basement studio all these years, and at some point, I played some tracks for the rest of the band. The reaction was unanimous: these songs deserved to be heard. There’s always something to write about, something to express—life keeps happening. And no, it’s not about diaper changes. It’s about everything else that fuels creativity. The passion for synth-driven anthems is still alive, and we felt like Don Juan Dracula wasn’t done yet. So here we are, ready to bring new music into the world.

S-L: You had a screening of the video (twice!) and a concert/release party for the single. What reactions have you received from the audience afterward? How did the band experience the evening?

HL: It was an absolutely fantastic evening. The energy in the room was incredible, and we could really feel the love from everyone who showed up. The reaction to the video screening was overwhelming—people seemed genuinely excited, and seeing their response made all the hard work worth it. And playing live again… wow. It just reminded us why we do this in the first place. This is what we love the most, what we were meant to do. No matter how much time passes, performing in front of an audience is where we truly belong. We are, first and foremost, artists, and this night proved that Don Juan Dracula still has more to give.

S-L: The music video, which is heavily AI-produced, is a visual feast for the eyes! It must have been a comprehensive project—how was it created?

HL: ‘Burn’ is about a world moving in the wrong direction—and maybe too fast. Social media is brainwashing people, fueling division, and feeding egos through algorithms that reinforce extremes. It’s deeply concerning when you look at the rise of the far right, nationalism, and protectionism.

So using AI for the music video felt like the right choice—it’s both fascinating and terrifying, just like the forces shaping our world today.

We have a love-hate relationship with AI. It’s unsettling, but at the same time, creatively, it feels like the early days of synthesizers in music. When something this groundbreaking comes along, you can either fear it or explore its potential. The video is our way of doing both—embracing new technology while reflecting on its impact. And visually, AI allowed us to create something that feels as intense and surreal as the times we’re living in.

S-L: We heard the excellent Snifferdog remix of Burn last Friday. Are there more singles or remixes in the pipeline?

HL: Alex Møklebust’s remix turned out fantastic! It’s always exciting to hear how other musicians interpret a track, bringing out different elements and reshaping it into something new. We love that part of the process—handing over a song and seeing it take on a new life.

There have already been requests for remixes of upcoming singles, so it’ll be interesting to see who ends up putting their spin on them. As true music nerds, we get a huge kick out of having artists we respect reimagine our work and create entirely new sonic universes. So yes, more remixes are definitely in the pipeline—stay tuned.

S-L: Any upcoming plans—gigs, releases, etc.?

HL: Yes! We’re playing at Goldie in Oslo on May 23rd, and there will be more singles dropping before summer. The plan is to release a full album—because even though albums might not be the trend anymore, we’re pushing 50, so we’re sticking to that format.

We’re also looking into making a vinyl release, because there’s something special about having music in a tangible, physical form. And playing in Oslo again is going to be amazing—it’s where Don Juan Dracula started and where we played the most back in the day. It feels like coming home.

The wait is over. Don Juan Dracula has risen again.

Don Juan Dracula consists of:

Henrik Lysell (vocals and guitar)

(vocals and guitar) Henning Krane (synth)

(synth) Ola Eriksen (bass)

(bass) Fredrik Fagerli Dahle (drums)

Listen to ‘Burn’ right here, or at Spotify | Tidal | Deezer | Apple Music | YouTube Music |

