Skubut – Меланхоличен + Сгублен (Album – Wave Records)
Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Cold-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info: Скубут (Skubut) is a project driven by Russian…
Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/info: Скубут (Skubut) is a project driven by Russian musician Mikhail Shlepin. Based in Vienna (Austria), Skubut released a few cassettes in 2021. These releases (cf. “Меланхоличен” and “Cгублен”) have been re-released by Wave Records on CD format.
Content: Skubut deals with pure Cold-Wave music, which is reminding me of the 80s. The bass lines are somewhat Cure-like, but the global production -also because of the vocals, are reminding me of Lebanon Hannover. The songs have been sung in Russian, which makes the specificity of the album.
+ + + : Numerous formations are inspired by the 80s, but Skubut really feels like being part of this decade. The dark atmospheres carried by deep, vibrating bass lines and simple, but efficient guitar playing have been accomplished with electronic melody lines on top. The wafting and sterile way of singing has something ghost-like, reinforcing the obscure atmosphere hanging over the work. This work has something minimal, but poignant.
– – – : I’m not sure if the Russian language will be an obstacle to conquer a wider audience, but it’s just a pity you don’t understand any of the vocals.
Conclusion: Skubut stands for the true spirit of good-old cold-wave music. This is a dark, but enlightening piece of music.
Best songs: “Акт Самоубийства”, “Ты – Remastered”, “
Устал”, “Нужно, Надо”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/skubutpost
Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether