Skubut – Меланхоличен + Сгублен (Album – Wave Records)

February 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Cold-Wave. Format: Digital, CD. Background/info:  Скубут (Skubut) is a project driven by Russian…

Genre/Influences: Post-Punk, Cold-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/info:  Скубут (Skubut) is a project driven by Russian musician Mikhail Shlepin. Based in Vienna (Austria), Skubut released a few cassettes in 2021. These releases (cf. “Меланхоличен” and “Cгублен”) have been re-released by Wave Records on CD format.

Content: Skubut deals with pure Cold-Wave music, which is reminding me of the 80s. The bass lines are somewhat Cure-like, but the global production -also because of the vocals, are reminding me of Lebanon Hannover. The songs have been sung in Russian, which makes the specificity of the album.

+ + + : Numerous formations are inspired by the 80s, but Skubut really feels like being part of this decade. The dark atmospheres carried by deep, vibrating bass lines and simple, but efficient guitar playing have been accomplished with electronic melody lines on top. The wafting and sterile way of singing has something ghost-like, reinforcing the obscure atmosphere hanging over the work. This work has something minimal, but poignant.

– – – : I’m not sure if the Russian language will be an obstacle to conquer a wider audience, but it’s just a pity you don’t understand any of the vocals.

Conclusion: Skubut stands for the true spirit of good-old cold-wave music. This is a dark, but enlightening piece of music.

Best songs: “Акт Самоубийства”, “Ты – Remastered”, “
Устал”, “Нужно, Надо”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/skubutpost

Label: www.waverecordsmusic.com / www.facebook.com/waverecords


