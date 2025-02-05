Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

South Carolina-dark rock act The Yets release their debut album “Pinup Girl” on February 7th, but you can stream it exclusively already today on Side-Line. On top of that there’s the video for the title track which we can reveal today. The album is the follow-up to their 2022 eponymous debut EP.

Based in Myrtle Beach, The Yets consists of guitarist-producer Craig Anderson Snook and vocalist Robin Wilson. Craig Anderson Snook used to play guitar for several popular bands in the 1980s, including Gross Negligence. Robin used to tour with Skirt and Bachelors of Art (B.O.A.). Musically they combine dark rock with shoegaze elements.

Robin Wilson explains, “Our ‘Pinup Girl’ album is a sonic journey from youth into adulthood and beyond, tracking thought and emotion all along the way. Relationships are no accidental traveling companion to the music since, after all, that’s what life is really all about. Not just our relationships with each other, but our relationships with matters spiritual and universal in nature. Although there is a special meaning in each song for us, broad inclusion awaits all who listen carefully. We believe there’s a little something here for everyone and we hope you catch a glimpse of your reality in our ‘Pinup Girl’.”

As of February 7, ‘Pinup Girl’ is available on CD via Bandcamp and digitally from fine online music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

<a href="https://theyets1.bandcamp.com/album/pinup-girl-2">Pinup Girl by The Yets</a>

