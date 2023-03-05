SixTurnsNine – Borders (Album – SixTurnsNine)
Genre/Influences: Trip-Pop, Indie-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Borders” is the debut album by the Düsseldorfer (Germany) trio SixTurnsNine.
Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of this band but it’s clearly driven by Trip-Pop influences -sometimes reminding me of Massive Attack, and a kind of Minimal-Pop approach. The songs are all Electronic although carried by deep, resonating, bass lines played by a real bass. The rhythm is slow while the female vocals have something captivating and now and then reminding me of Tori Amos.
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
+ + + : There are pretty good ideas running throughout the work but I especially want to mention the excellent bass lines and some of the vocal parts. “Fatigue” is a great piece of music which will definitely appeal for Massive Attack fans.
– – – : Different aspects of the production -like the repetitive drum patterns and the lack of elaboration, could be improved.
Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking but a few pleasant songs featured on this work.
Best songs: “Fatigue”, “Flames”.
Rate: 6½.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.