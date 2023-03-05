SixTurnsNine – Borders (Album – SixTurnsNine)

Genre/Influences: Trip-Pop, Indie-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Borders” is the debut album by the Düsseldorfer (Germany) trio SixTurnsNine.

Content: It’s not that easy defining the sound of this band but it’s clearly driven by Trip-Pop influences -sometimes reminding me of Massive Attack, and a kind of Minimal-Pop approach. The songs are all Electronic although carried by deep, resonating, bass lines played by a real bass. The rhythm is slow while the female vocals have something captivating and now and then reminding me of Tori Amos.

+ + + : There are pretty good ideas running throughout the work but I especially want to mention the excellent bass lines and some of the vocal parts. “Fatigue” is a great piece of music which will definitely appeal for Massive Attack fans.

– – – : Different aspects of the production -like the repetitive drum patterns and the lack of elaboration, could be improved.

Conclusion: Nothing groundbreaking but a few pleasant songs featured on this work.

Best songs: “Fatigue”, “Flames”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.sixturnsnine.de / www.facebook.com/sixturnsnine