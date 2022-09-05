Sølve – Earth Inferno (Album – Re:Mission Entertainment)

September 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Brant Showers (∆Aimon) is back on track releasing…

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Brant Showers (∆Aimon) is back on track releasing the second album of Sølve. “Earth Inferno” comes six years after the promising debut album “The Negative” , released on the now defunct Audiotrauma.

Content: The main influences haven’t really changed. Sølve sounds pretty Industrial-like and has been accomplished with heavy, bombastic/epic arrangements. Instrumental parts of the album also reveal a Cinematic approach, which sounds however bombastic, but also evasive. The production of the vocals is once again reminding me of Depeche Mode.

+ + + : Sølve is much more than simply Industrial music. It’s a free-style production, which is hard to define, but accomplished with different Industrial-like related elements. It’s a powerful production, which you can notice in the mix of electronics and guitar playing, but still through the heavy, bombastic, arrangements. One of the best cuts (cf. “Nothing Pure”) is driven by a great chorus while this song makes me think of an imaginary offspring between :Wumpscut: and Depeche Mode.

– – – : This work isn’t the most accessible production so you need a bit time and several tracks before really getting in it.

Conclusion: Sølve confirms the great potential revealed at the debut album and is an elaborated and sophisticated production in a heavier Industrial-driven genre.

Best songs: “Nothing Pure”, “Never + Enough (Inferno)”, “Lost In The Dark”, “Black Silk Stone”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.patreon.com / www.facebook.com/solvevlos

Label: https://linktr.ee/remissionentertainmentwww.facebook.com/remissionentertainment


