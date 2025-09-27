October 2, 2025

Silent Universe – Merger (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

September 27, 2025
Silent Universe
We know Pavel Malyshkin primarily from his Ugasanie project, but he has also released several works under the name Silent Universe.

“Merger” opens with an overwhelming track that immediately transports the listener into a world of utter darkness. The following pieces continue to radiate an icy atmosphere with a powerful sense of imagery. While the tracks can at times feel somewhat monotonous, they still manage to deliver a breathtaking experience. The deep waves of sound remain obscure and ominous, with crescendos that are particularly effective. Each of the six tracks is long, and it isn’t always easy to maintain full attention throughout. In that respect, the final piece feels slightly underwhelming, but this does little to diminish the overall strength of the opus.

In my opinion the best work of this Belarusian artist. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Great Attractor”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/the-great-attractor

