Silent Universe – Merger (Digital/CD Album – Cryo Chamber)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

We know Pavel Malyshkin primarily from his Ugasanie project, but he has also released several works under the name Silent Universe.

“Merger” opens with an overwhelming track that immediately transports the listener into a world of utter darkness. The following pieces continue to radiate an icy atmosphere with a powerful sense of imagery. While the tracks can at times feel somewhat monotonous, they still manage to deliver a breathtaking experience. The deep waves of sound remain obscure and ominous, with crescendos that are particularly effective. Each of the six tracks is long, and it isn’t always easy to maintain full attention throughout. In that respect, the final piece feels slightly underwhelming, but this does little to diminish the overall strength of the opus.

In my opinion the best work of this Belarusian artist. (Rating:8).

Listen to “The Great Attractor”:

https://cryochamber.bandcamp.com/track/the-great-attractor

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)