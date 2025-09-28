October 2, 2025

Pseudo Code – Light/Live (Digital/Vinyl Album – Je M’en Fish)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 28, 2025
Pseudo Code
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Mentioning Pseudo Code instantly feels like stepping back in time. Alain Neffe’s band was mainly active during the 80s, and this album transports us straight into the heyday of Electro and the spirit of experimentation that defined the era.

It gathers the well-known tracks from “Light”—originally recorded in 1980–1981 and reissued on vinyl in 2006. Now remastered by Len Lemaire (Implant), these pieces remain more than worthy of (re)discovery. This is pure Electro/Wave minimalism: vintage analog synth textures with rare saxophone parts topped with sparse vocals. The sound is cold and detached, yet that very absence of emotion is what makes it so compelling. The B-side presents five tracks the band performed at the legendary AB venue in Brussels in 1981. Entirely Experimental in nature, this set must have felt revolutionary in its time.

Today, it stands as a historical document, one that may appeal most strongly to a select but appreciative audience. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Could It Be A Hit?”:

Pseudo Code (Photo by unknown photographer - contact us)
Related newsPseudo Code drops hidden gems with 'Light / Live' LP release

https://jemenfish.bandcamp.com/track/could-it-be-a-hit

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

You may have missed

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American 'Peel It Back' tour with Boys Noize

Nine Inch Nails announce tourdates 2026 North American ‘Peel It Back’ tour with Boys Noize – tickets on sale October 8 at 12 p.m. local

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Clock DVA

Clock DVA share ‘Brigade’ from remastered ‘White Souls in Black Suits’ – The first official edition in 35 years (out 7 November 2025 via The Grey Area of Mute)

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Parade Ground announce archival compilation “Heaven With Care” via VUZ Records

Parade Ground announce archival compilation ‘Heaven With Care’ via VUZ Records

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Octavian Winters (Photo by David Kruschke)

Octavian Winters release ‘Saints of Absolution’ single – watch the video

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025
Celeste Corsano (Photo by Jerry Reganess)

Celeste Corsano releases ‘XS’ digital single via Magic Door Record Label

Bernard - Side-Line Staff October 1, 2025