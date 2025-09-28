Pseudo Code – Light/Live (Digital/Vinyl Album – Je M’en Fish)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Mentioning Pseudo Code instantly feels like stepping back in time. Alain Neffe’s band was mainly active during the 80s, and this album transports us straight into the heyday of Electro and the spirit of experimentation that defined the era.

It gathers the well-known tracks from “Light”—originally recorded in 1980–1981 and reissued on vinyl in 2006. Now remastered by Len Lemaire (Implant), these pieces remain more than worthy of (re)discovery. This is pure Electro/Wave minimalism: vintage analog synth textures with rare saxophone parts topped with sparse vocals. The sound is cold and detached, yet that very absence of emotion is what makes it so compelling. The B-side presents five tracks the band performed at the legendary AB venue in Brussels in 1981. Entirely Experimental in nature, this set must have felt revolutionary in its time.

Today, it stands as a historical document, one that may appeal most strongly to a select but appreciative audience. (Rating:6½).

Listen to “Could It Be A Hit?”:

https://jemenfish.bandcamp.com/track/could-it-be-a-hit

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

