The Portuguese experimental dark ambient artist SÍLENÍ has announced the details of the new album “The Lost Themes”. “The Lost Themes” will be released on March 28th.

The album is a collection of 11 dark, melodic ambient tracks curated from work produced since 2020. Originally released across exclusive compilations from Distorted Void, Music Analysis Discussions Records, Ominous Sounds and Eighth Tower Records, the pieces have remastered for an album format.

You can already check out the song “Artificial Chamber”.

The new album is now available as pre-order via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://sileniproject.bandcamp.com/album/the-lost-themes">The Lost Themes by SÍLENÍ</a>

About SÍLENÍ

SÍLENÍ is the dark experimental electronic music project of the sound designer and media composer Valter Abreu. The project was started around 2014-2015 as a personal exploration of sound design, custom synthesizers, and sampling techniques, when Valter encountered a creative block in his alternative rock/metal project, Radiant Thought.

By late 2015, the first compositions for SÍLENÍ were combined into a self-titled debut album, released independently on Bandcamp in October 2016. These tracks featured some heavy industrial elements, as well as some disturbing soundscapes and horror-like melodies. While the initial release saw limited exposure due to minimal promotion, it gained a second life in January 2018 with its re-release by the now-defunct independent netlabel Cephalopagus Records.

The second album, “Thereafter”, followed in December of the same year. This record combined some ideas developed on the first album with a more ambient-driven direction. In 2019, SÍLENÍ found a new home with Italy’s Eighth Tower Records, part of the Unexplained Sounds Group led by Raffaele Pezzella. The third album “Long-Forgotten Bowers” was then released in March 2019 showcasing a shift in sonic direction, moving more towards ambient music experimentation.

Continuing this path, the fourth album, “All Heavens Rejoice”, was released in May 2020, via Noctivagant Collective now. Around this time, SÍLENÍ began contributing to various compilations curated by labels such as Unexplained Sounds Group, Distorted Void, and Music Analysis Discussions Records.

