S Y Z Y G Y X – Sinner (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Cold Transmission Music)

Luna Blanc needed a full four years to complete her fourth opus. The American artist has delivered a remarkable collection of 16 tracks that explore life, loss, love, tears, laughter, and heartbreak, with sinas the central theme.

The strength of this project lies in its irresistible cross-pollination between Electro/Cold-Wave on one side and harder EBM influences on the other. The album is carried by cold yet floating vintage synths and Luna Blanc’s sensual voice. Across the 16 tracks, she builds everything up gradually, approaching an imaginary climax—yet each track feels like a small, minimal gem in itself. Sometimes the music hits hard with EBM-driven intensity, then shifts to something softer, danceable, even groovy, before descending into darker pieces suited for the underground dance floor. Here and there, she also infuses a hint of Pop into her sound. A defining characteristic—alongside her instinct for danceable structures—is the raw, deliberately unpolished production reminiscent of the ’80s.

Luna Blanc knows exactly how to transform familiar influences and elements into something uniquely her own and remains a true standard-bearer of the Minimal-Electro genre, a status this latest album strongly reaffirms. (Rating:8½).

Listen to “Snake & Poison”:

https://syzygy-x.bandcamp.com/track/snake-poison

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

