Side-Line premieres The Rain Within’s ‘Forward in Reverse’ – check it out now

Premiering now on Side-Line is The Rain Within’s “Forward in Reverse”, a track which is influenced by the horror films Andy Deane loved as a kid: “It is driven by repetitious, haunting melodies that call back spiritually to themes from the films of Argento, Fulci, and Carpenter. Lyrically, it’s about trying to mend your heart and move forward before the weight of the world kills you.”

“Forward in Reverse” is taken off The Rain Within’s new album “Horrorshow” due out October 5th on Negative Gain.

The Rain Within’s sound is influenced by various bands, from the cold synthesizers of John Carpenter and Vangelis to the catchy pop structures of The Psychedelic Furs and Depeche Mode. Add to that of course well placed dance beats.

you can also stream / download it here.

About The Rain Within

After 2 self-released EPs, The Rain Within met up with Negative Gain Productions at a performance in LA on their first US tour. A first full-length album, “Dark Drive”, was released followed by “Atomic Eyes” which landed The Rain Within a slot on a nationwide tour with VNV Nation.

“Horrorshow” is the latest release for The Rain Within and is said to be their most aggressive and ambitious work to date.