Industrial act genCAB back with new EP ‘Everything You See Is Mine’
Industrial/synthpunk band, genCAB has just unveiled their new four track EP, “Everything You See Is Mine”.
Says genCAB mastermind, David Dutton: “The EP represents the dichotomies of strength and weakness; of resignation and perseverance. A track like ‘Soft’ addresses the weakness exposed by bullying while ‘Cake’ talks of overthrowing leadership without harming one’s neighbors. ‘Everything You See Is Mine’ is named after a half mile path I built up from a game trail in the woods during the pandemic leading to the meet up of two creeks.”
“Everything You See Is Mine” is available in digital and cassette formats as well as a split LP release with industrial band, Kevorkian Death Cycle on the Negative Gain Productions label.
After a 13 year absence since the release of “II transMuter”, genCAB returned in 2021 with the album “Thoughts Beyond Words” offering topics like addiction, obsession, and ego death.
Here’s the video for “Only Skin”, the 4th track on the EP.
Here’s the full EP on Bandcamp.
