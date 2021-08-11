Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution members announce new Hackedepicciotto album: ‘The Silver Threshold’

(Photo by Sven Marquardt) Hackedepicciotto, the project of Alexander Hacke (Einstürzende Neubauten / Crime & the City Solution) and Danielle de Picciotto (co-founder of Love Parade / Crime & the City Solution), have announced details of their first album for Mute, “The Silver Threshold”, expected to be out on 12 November.

Out now is the duo’s first song, “Evermore”, a lovesong. Watch the video, directed by Studio Bergfors, right below.

The album cover and press photographs were shot by Sven Marquardt – a Berlin photographer – who also happens to be the doorman at the infamous Berghain nightclub. Hacke explains: “It was a very formative aspect of this album. He only uses natural light and having our picture taken by him was a very special experience.”

“The Silver Threshold” is the band’s 3rd album after “Menetekel” and “Joy” (with Eric Hubel and Vincent Signorelli) both released in 2018.