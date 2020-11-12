Jean-Marc Lederman and Erik Stein form Lederman * Stein project and release ‘Textbooks for Tomorrow’ digital EP

Out since last month but still worth checking out today is the new electronic project formed by two talents in the leftfield electronic music: Jean-Marc Lederman (The Weathermen, The The, Fad Gadget, Ghost & Writer,…) and Erik Stein (Cult With No Name). The duo formed Lederman * Stein and have released their debut with the “Textbooks for Tomorrow” EP.

Each of the 8 tracks on the digital only EP explores a very different sonic and melodic territory, from warm analogue and modular electronics, over synth pop and atmospheric sounds, to jazz riffs infested structures.

You can check out the EP below.

<a href="https://jmlederman.bandcamp.com/album/textbooks-for-tomorrow">Textbooks for Tomorrow by Lederman * Stein</a>

