Side-Line launches ‘The Insane Vaults’ free compilation

Ahead of our newest compilation mastodont “Face The Beat: Session 7”, we first deliver you a special compilation from Insane Records, “The Insane Vaults“, through which we offer you the opportunity to discover a specific label, in this case Insane Records.

Compiled by label owner Evgeniy Vorozheykin for Side-Line in the Autumn of 2021, it holds a nice overview of what this label has on offer: from industrial, harsh electro, over pure EBM to goth.

You can download the compilation for free via Bandcamp. Just like all other free compilations released via Side-Line, also this one is a charity compilation with all donations going to the projects we support.

The history of Insane Records starts at the end of 2013, but took an official format on the 21st June of 2014 when they released their very first CD.

Here’s what drives Evgeniy Vorozheykin, Insane Records labelowner: “In my youth I had a WarCraft III clan, I was a manager and we participated in leagues, although I didn’t really know how to play it myself. I also created my own industrial/gothic news site (in Russian) back then and made compilations. Apparently I like to organize things so from there on I said, let’s go for it. So I started my ‘career’ as a label owner in 2012 when I launched the Artificial Sun label. But that one closed in 2013 already as it didn’t meet my ‘internal needs’ after which I launched Insane Records with a more complex idea behind it. I hope that it’s not just me who needs all this and that we all contribute to the overall scene. I hope for your responsiveness with the material I release.”

Enjoy this new compilation!

<a href="https://sidelinemag.bandcamp.com/album/the-insane-vaults">The Insane Vaults by Various Artists</a>