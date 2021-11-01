Ascii.Disko is back with a bang: ‘Todos los conciertos, todas las noches, todo vacío’

The German electronic act Ascii.Disko, based in Mallorca, is back with an all new album on November 5th, “Todos los conciertos, todas las noches, todo vacío”, which comes accompanied by cover artwork which will surely be censored by Facebook and co (let’s see how long it will take before Facebook will delete our news article). The release is the follow-up to the 2011 album “Black Orchid: From Airlines To Lifelines”.

Ascii.Disko is a music project by the German music producer and DJ Daniel Holc and after releasing a couple of albums plus 5 EPs and 13 singles between 2003 and 2011, the project seemed to have stopped in 2011.

About this stop Daniel Holc says the following: “Well, when the closest partners (labels and distributors) are experiencing financial troubles, some even closing down and there´s an overall tectonic shift in the whole business that a seems to emphasize more on the marketing aspects than the music and the artistic expression behind it, one day you might wanna ask yourself why you’re in this for the first place.”

Saved by the computer crash

So he went to the balearic island of Mallorca with his wife, Spanish artist Ana Laura Alaez working as a graphic designer and as a tattoo artist. He did also release a couple of new tracks but under the moniker of The Left Hand Path and also in a duo setting as SHDWS. But nothing that would lead us to suspect he would relaunch Ascii.Disko.

In 2019 however his wife decided to apply for a scholarship with a video project of hers that secretly intended to include new music of Ascii.Disko. A computer crash later Ascii.Disko set up a minimal but effective little studio and started from scratch and recorded new Ascii.Disko material.

You can already check out 2 tracks below.

<a href="https://asciidisko.bandcamp.com/album/todos-los-conciertos-todas-las-noches-todo-vac-o">Todos los conciertos, todas las noches, todo vacío by Ascii.Disko</a>

Vinyl sets

The release will be out in various vinyl versions which you can see below. Note the special white collectors box, hand-made, with lenticular art print. The Box includes all 3 12” Vinyl Records with individual covers and comes with a button, a sticker and a kiss from Ascii.Disko.