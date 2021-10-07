Shoegaze trio Soot Sprite share new single ‘Night Thirst’

The shoegaze trio Soot Sprite have shared another cut from their recently announced brand-new EP, “Poltergeists”, set for release on 29th October via Specialist Subject Records.

After signing with Specialist Subject (FRESH, Doe, Jeff Rosenstock Muncie Girls) for their previous EP “Sharp Tongue” just before the pandemic, they’re set to continue where they left off, with tour dates in the works and a collection of songs.

Lead singer Elise Cook says: “I wrote these songs up until and during lockdown, about turbulent relationships with others, how they affected my relationship with myself, and eventually when they broke down; just being able to accept myself, move on, and celebrate the accomplishments I’d made in my life regardless of others.”

About the new single she says: “I wrote this towards the end of a relationship just before the first lockdown, and how it made me feel like the problem was with myself and my own baggage and how I felt it would be difficult for someone to love me. I blamed myself and not my emotionally manipulative partner. And it made me feel incredibly alone” she says of the song.”

Here’s the new single.