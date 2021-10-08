Astrud Steehouder, Alex Tucker and Luke J Murray unite under the Nonexistent umbrella for a self-titled electronic debut

Out 19 November via the Downwards label is the new collaboration between Astrud Steehouder, Alex Tucker and Luke J Murray. The trio – all residents of North East London – united under the Nonexistent umbrella for a self-titled debut.

Astrud Steehouder (Opal X, Paper Dollhouse), Alex Tucker (Microcorps, Grumbling Fur) and Luke J Murray (Grimescapes, Iceman Junglist Kru, Stonecirclesampler) have recorded 9 tracks which Downwards Records label head Regis (Karl O’Connor) describes as “a great electronic record that’s rooted in the soil of these isles, a record with a true sense of place, purpose and time.”

You can listen to the first track, “Untitled 9. (Cold Walls)”, right below.

Long-standing friends Steehouder and Tucker planned to collaborate for many years, and in 2020 they finally found the time to start sharing files with the aim of making long form drone pieces. As the project progressed they enlisted Manchester producer Luke J Murray in to the fold. As a result you will hear a blend of Steehouder’s extended Prophet 8 improvisations, Tucker’s modular processed cello, voice and tapes and Luke J Murray’s sampled electronics.

About the Nonexistent members

Astrud Steehouder is a musician, performer and producer utilizing both electronic and acoustic compositions. She works predominantly with synthesisers, electronics and guitar and is best known for her work as Paper Dollhouse with Nina Bosnic. She has released music with Night School, Finders Keepers, The Tapeworm and her own MoonDome imprint. Since moving on from Paper Dollhouse, Steehouder is currently working under her heavy electronics alias Opal X.

Alex Tucker is a multidisciplinary artist working across music and visual art. Tucker’s multiple projects include solo work as Alexander Tucker, avant pop duo Grumbling Fur with Daniel O’Sullivan, radiophonics tape works as Imbogodom with Daniel Beban and most recently his solo electronics project Microcorps for Alter. Tucker had collaborated alongside Charlemange Palestine, Neil Campbell, Mark Titchner, Gazelle Twin, Simon Fisher Turner and Nik Void, releasing works with Thrill Jockey, Important, VHF and ATP recordings.

Luke J Murray is a Manchester producer based in London, his projects as one half of Iceman Junglist Kru and Grimescapes have seen him release for both The Tapeworm and Manchester’s YOUTH label. He records solo as Stonecirclesampler (via Industrial Coast), creating gauzy drones and submerged audio, hovering at the edges of mutant jungle, garage and experimental zones.