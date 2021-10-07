Goth rock/post-punk act The Funeral March Of The Marionettes premiere ‘Flood’ song on Side-Line

The goth rock/post-punk act The Funeral March Of The Marionettes, or short The Funeral March, are releasing “Flood”, the 6th release already for the Rockford, Illinois based band.

Joe Whiteaker explains the process of this new EP: “The initial concept/demo for ‘Flood’ occurred in the same sessions as ‘Useless’. When it comes time to make ‘Flood’, one goal I had was to take a look/listen to where we have been, and see how the path might diverge… I didn’t want to just make another song like the ones that came before it.

I also had been struggling with what the song ‘Flood’ was going to be titled. I kept coming back to the refrain ‘In the flood of our end times…’ So ‘Flood’ just stuck. At the same time, however, since my producer and I kind of threw it all in a blender, I think you start to hear some of the newer things I am really into.”

The “Flood” single also features a remix by Hide Tepes from the band Carrion.

About The Funeral March Of The Marionettes

Formed in 1987 in the post-industrial city of Rockford, Illinois, their work has blended elements of gothic rock and post-punk music, combining a number of early gothic and post-punk influences (The Cure, Bauhaus, Joy Division, Siouxsie and the Banshees) to create a dark sound, appealing to contemporary audiences.

The band took its name from a Charles Gounod composition best known as the theme music for the television program Alfred Hitchcock Presents. The band’s current lineup consists of Joseph Whiteaker (Vocals, Bass, Synths), Frederick Love (Guitar, Synths, Programming), Mark Tenin (Drums, Percussion), and Wayne Thiele (Guitar).