Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land reveals Western-inspired version of ‘Song of U-Gra’ + video

(Photo by Anatoly Pakhalenko, Natalia Pakhalenko / Kalachinsk, Kolhoz Record) Taken from the upcoming EP “Ritual: Blood of the West” (out November 18 via Napalm Records) by the Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land comes the Western-inspired version of “Song of U-Gra” and also a video. + video

Nytt Land is the duo consisting of Natasha “Baba Yaga” Pakhalenko and Anatoly “Shaman” Pakhalenko.

“Song of U-Gra” was originally released on their latest album “Ritual”, and has been reworked in western-inspired ways. This new interpretation offers throat singing with acoustic guitars.

Here’s what Nytt Land state on “Song of U-Gra”: “This video repeats the plot of the original song in meaning, and this version of the song and the video were made to express our respect for the Native Americans, in addition to showing the cultural relationship of the indigenous peoples of Siberia and America. The tribes of the American Indians are the descendants of the Siberian tribes who migrated to the territory of America during the ice age fifteen thousand years ago.”

The track listing for the EP is as follows: