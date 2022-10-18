Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land reveals Western-inspired version of ‘Song of U-Gra’ + video

October 18, 2022 bernard

(Photo by Anatoly Pakhalenko, Natalia Pakhalenko / Kalachinsk, Kolhoz Record) Taken from the upcoming EP…
Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP'Ritual: Blood of the West' in November, new single out now

(Photo by Anatoly Pakhalenko, Natalia Pakhalenko / Kalachinsk, Kolhoz Record) Taken from the upcoming EP “Ritual: Blood of the West” (out November 18 via Napalm Records) by the Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land comes the Western-inspired version of “Song of U-Gra” and also a video. + video

Nytt Land is the duo consisting of Natasha “Baba Yaga” Pakhalenko and Anatoly “Shaman” Pakhalenko.

“Song of U-Gra” was originally released on their latest album “Ritual”, and has been reworked in western-inspired ways. This new interpretation offers throat singing with acoustic guitars.

Check out the video below.

Here’s what Nytt Land state on “Song of U-Gra”: “This video repeats the plot of the original song in meaning, and this version of the song and the video were made to express our respect for the Native Americans, in addition to showing the cultural relationship of the indigenous peoples of Siberia and America. The tribes of the American Indians are the descendants of the Siberian tribes who migrated to the territory of America during the ice age fifteen thousand years ago.”

The track listing for the EP is as follows:

  1. Dark Country. Ritual
  2. The Blues of Ragnarok
  3. Dead Man’s Ballad
  4. Song of U-Gra
  5. Blood of the West

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: ,

You may have missed

Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP 'Ritual: Blood of the West' in November, new single out now

Shamanic dark folk duo Nytt Land reveals Western-inspired version of ‘Song of U-Gra’ + video

October 18, 2022 bernard
Dead Voices On Air re-release debut album with extra material as 'Abrader Redux'

Dead Voices On Air re-release debut album with extra material as ‘Abrader Redux’

October 18, 2022 bernard
Diorama to release remix album in December: 'Fast Advance Fast Reverse'

Diorama to release remix album in December: ‘Fast Advance Fast Reverse’

October 17, 2022 bernard
Darkwave artist Peter Jennings Disciples lands new EP, 'Bad News'

Darkwave artist Peter Jennings Disciples lands new EP, ‘Bad News’

October 17, 2022 bernard
New The Human League boxset to be released: 'The Virgin Years'

New The Human League vinyl boxset to be released: ‘The Virgin Years’

October 17, 2022 bernard