Nordic folk / ambient band Nytt Land release gothic western-inspired EP ‘Ritual: Blood of the West’ in November, new single out now

(Photo by Anatoly Pakhalenko, Natalia Pakhalenko / Kalachinsk, Kolhoz record) Out on November 18, 2022 via Napalm Records is an all new EP by Nytt Land, called “Ritual: Blood of the West”. The tracks for the forthcoming EP are actually based on tracks from their latest album, “Ritual”, that have been reworked in a gothic western style.

Out now is a first single, “Dark Country. Ritual”. A official video for this track is available below. The band says this about the first single: “Old Ritual went through its rebirth in a new sound, new form and comprehension. And it was in the gothic atmosphere of the old west that he was born again. Ritual continues, prepare for the Ritual!”

Watch the official video for “Dark Country. Ritual”.

Regarding the full EP they say: “We’ve said many times that country and blues music are some of our favorite music genres. This EP is our tribute and memory to those great musicians who stood at the very origins of American country and blues music, those whose music inspires us daily. For us, working on this album has become the most unusual, but at the same time extremely interesting experience. And we really love that we did it!”

Nytt Land are a two piece Nordic folk and ambient band, from Kalachinsk in Siberia, Russia. Started by husband and wife Anatoly and Natalya Pakhalenko in 2013, the band released their album “Fimbulvinter” on Cold Spring Records in 2017.

Their subsequent album, 2018’s “Oðal”, was also released on the label. In August 2021, the band released their newest album “Ritual” through Napalm Records.

Good to know, the band has been publicly criticizing the war Putin started against Ukraine since the early beginning.