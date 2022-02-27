Shadowhouse – Forsaken Forgotten (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Punk-Rock, Rock-Wave.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: American formation Shadowhouse has been active since 2012. They released several EP’s and a debut album in 2014. They by the end of 2021 released the new opus “Forsaken forgotten” featuring ten songs. It’s their first production released by the French label Icy Cold Records.

Content: Shadowhouse is mixing different, but related music genres together. There for sure is an explicit 80s Dark-Wave sound and elements of Post-Punk, but there’s also a Dark-Rock influence emerging. The vocals have been performed in an enthusiastic way.

+ + + : This album doesn’t bring anything new, but sounds as a cool and efficient offspring between related music styles. The mix of Dark-Wave and Rock reminds me a bit of New Model Army. It’s a powerful production finding it’s apotheosis at “Peace”. I also have to say a word about the alluring and powerful vocals’ production.

– – – : Shadowhouse’s sound formula became a bit predictable after a while, the songs becoming similar to each other.

Conclusion: Shadowhouse isn’t setting the world alight but has accomplished an enjoyable album.

Best songs: “Peace”, “Black & White”, “Already Know”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/SHADOWHOUSE.BAND

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords