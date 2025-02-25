Sex Mask drop new post-punk single & video ‘Beheadal’
Melbourne-based post-punk trio Sex Mask have released their new single and video, “Beheadal“. The single and video comes alongside a re-release of their single “Birds”. The release of the single also comes with the announcement of a double A-Side 7” vinyl of “Birds/Beheadal”.
The music video for “Beheadal” was filmed in a rural forest outside Melbourne.
Speaking about their new single, Wry Gray (frontman) said: “’Beheadal’ is about communicating honestly, even when that’s unflattering. Being in the throes of truths destructive capabilities. It might sound abrasive, but it’s about being truthful. Through self hypnotism I was able to briefly access the reservoir underneath consciousness and from there it was a tedious process spanning an entire fifteen minutes.”
About Sex Mask
Sex Mask is a 3 piece post-punk/alternative rock band based in Melbourne, Australia, drawing members who hail from various parts of the globe. The band comprises Vicente Moncada on drums/production, Wry Gray on vocals and lyrics, and Kaya Martin on guitars and synths.
Sex Mask has released a handful of tracks to date, including “TV Movie”, “How To Be Cool At Parties”, and “Birds”.
Sex Mask live dates
- Sunday 4th May – Leeds, Gold Sounds Festival
- Wednesday 14th May – London, Venue TBA
- Thursday 15th May – Brighton, The Great Escape Festival
- Saturday 17th May – Sheffield, Get Together Festival
- Saturday 24th May – Bristol, Dot To Dot Festival
- Sunday 25th May – Nottingham, Dot To Dot Festival
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.