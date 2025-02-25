Sex Mask drop new post-punk single & video ‘Beheadal’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Melbourne-based post-punk trio Sex Mask have released their new single and video, “Beheadal“. The single and video comes alongside a re-release of their single “Birds”. The release of the single also comes with the announcement of a double A-Side 7” vinyl of “Birds/Beheadal”.

The music video for “Beheadal” was filmed in a rural forest outside Melbourne.

Speaking about their new single, Wry Gray (frontman) said: “’Beheadal’ is about communicating honestly, even when that’s unflattering. Being in the throes of truths destructive capabilities. It might sound abrasive, but it’s about being truthful. Through self hypnotism I was able to briefly access the reservoir underneath consciousness and from there it was a tedious process spanning an entire fifteen minutes.”

About Sex Mask

Sex Mask is a 3 piece post-punk/alternative rock band based in Melbourne, Australia, drawing members who hail from various parts of the globe. The band comprises Vicente Moncada on drums/production, Wry Gray on vocals and lyrics, and Kaya Martin on guitars and synths.

Sex Mask has released a handful of tracks to date, including “TV Movie”, “How To Be Cool At Parties”, and “Birds”.

Sex Mask live dates

Sunday 4th May – Leeds, Gold Sounds Festival

Wednesday 14th May – London, Venue TBA

Thursday 15th May – Brighton, The Great Escape Festival

Saturday 17th May – Sheffield, Get Together Festival

Saturday 24th May – Bristol, Dot To Dot Festival

Sunday 25th May – Nottingham, Dot To Dot Festival

