Seven Trees return with remix album ‘End/Dead’
Out on December 16th via Progress Productions in a limited edition of 300 copies worldwide is the all new release from the Swedish duo Johan Kronberg and Henrik Karlsson aka. Seven Trees.
The release is a remix album based on their album “Dead/End”, which was released last year. In addition to tracks being “re-treated” by the band themselves, we find acts like Xenturion Prime, Sleepwalk and Run Level Zero as well as new acts such as Skylog.
The album comes in a digipak with artwork of artist Axel Torvenius.
Tracks:
- Game over (Strobe Mix)
- Dystopic Illusions (Blind Denial Remix)
- Phased out (Scatha Floorkiller Remix)
- Game over (Zephyr Sequenced Rework)
- Vein of Charcoal (Remixed by Sleepwalk)
- Phased out (Remixed by Xenturion Prime)
- Valium Dreams (Dark Ambience Rework)
- Final Program (Enter the Void Remix)
- Veins of Charcoal (Remixed by Run Level Zero)
- Phased out (Remixed by Skylog)
- Veins of Charcoal (Flourescent Remix by tEaR!dOwN)
- Dead/End (I am not well Mix)
