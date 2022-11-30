Seven Trees return with remix album ‘End/Dead’

Out on December 16th via Progress Productions in a limited edition of 300 copies worldwide is the all new release from the Swedish duo Johan Kronberg and Henrik Karlsson aka. Seven Trees.

The release is a remix album based on their album “Dead/End”, which was released last year. In addition to tracks being “re-treated” by the band themselves, we find acts like Xenturion Prime, Sleepwalk and Run Level Zero as well as new acts such as Skylog.

The album comes in a digipak with artwork of artist Axel Torvenius.

Tracks: