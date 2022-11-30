Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video: ‘Key To My Heart’

November 30, 2022 bernard
Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video:'Key To My Heart'

The German label KL Dark Records has released the new single from District 13 , “Key To My Heart”. The new single “Key To My Heart” was released exclusively only via Bandcamp and will be included on the album “Pandora’s Hope” which will be released next year.

Below is a promo trailer and an official video for the new single “Key To My Heart”. But first here’s the single on Bandcamp.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.




Tags:

You may have missed

Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video: 'Key To My Heart'

Electro pop act District 13 releases all new single and video: ‘Key To My Heart’

November 30, 2022 bernard
Seven Trees return with remix album 'End/Dead'

Seven Trees return with remix album ‘End/Dead’

November 30, 2022 bernard
Laibach production duo Silence returns with first new studio album in 10 years

Laibach production duo Silence returns with first new studio album in 10 years

November 30, 2022 bernard
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) announce their second album, 'Electronic Improvisations Vol. 2' - watch the first video

Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) announce their second album, ‘Electronic Improvisations Vol. 2’ – watch the first video

November 29, 2022 bernard
Polish dark rock act Shrine Of Reflection unveil new single and video for 'Child Of The World'

Polish dark rock act Shrine Of Reflection unveil new single and video for ‘Child Of The World’

November 29, 2022 bernard