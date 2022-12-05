Agent Side Grinder has a new single out, ‘Waiting Room’

Agent Side Grinder is an electronic band from Bromma, Stockholm, which was formed in 2005.

The band now has a new single out, “Waiting Room”. It’s the lead track of their forthcoming album “Jack Vegas”, out early 2023. The track is the story of being stuck in a limbo, closing in on insanity. An outcry of desperation, infused with beatnik-era iconography and ASG’s signature blend of melody and sonic mayhem.

“Waiting Room” is the first release of eight new tracks, recorded and co-produced by former member Henrik Sunbring and released on Progress Productions.


