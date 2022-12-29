Serbian industrial rock/electronic project dreDDup return with a video for the 1998 track ‘Roots of Them’

Serbian industrial rock/electronic project dreDDup have released a new video “Roots of Them” to end this year, their 25th Anniversary celebration, in style.

The music video is mostly edited from video material shot in the period spanning the years 1998 to 2012, 70% of which was never before released to the public, with some new video footage as well. The whole was directed by a film director Mihajlo Obrenov.

This year the band has been shooting 10 music videos for some old songs that didn’t have a visual presentation yet but which are present in their live sets all the time.

“Roots of Them” was originally released in 1998 when the dreDDup members were just 16 years old. on the self-titled cassette. It was re-released later in 2019. by Librarion Records on a compilation which featured only 90s dreDDup tracks. Around that period the band was mostly influenced by Prodigy, Chemical Brothers and Praga Khan.