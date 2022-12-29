Delerium returns with all new album in February 2023

A new Delerium album wil come out on February 3rd,2023 on Metropolis records. The release will be dedicated to the late Dave Heckman who passed away on Friday, July 29th this year, only 68 years old.

The album has been mastered already in September but you will have to wait a few months before its gets released. Rhys Fulber and Bill Leeb didn’t announce any guest vocalists yet but Los Angeles based singer Lillian Kanga Duchamp will be part of the line-up for sure.

No more details are known for the moment about the new Delerium album.

Delirium released its last album in 2015, “Mythologie”, which is the fourteenth studio album by Canadian band. It was their first album for Metropolis Records. The album was produced by Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber with the help of Jared Slingerland and Craig Johnsen. Guestvocalists included Mimi Page, Phildel, Jaël, JES, Geri Soriano-Lightwood and Leah Randi.