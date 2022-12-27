What is the future of industrial music? The AI powered ChatGPT has an answer.

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash

For the past couple of months we have been testing ChatGPT at Side-Line to see if it could help us with our text writing. And we have been launching all kind of queries, sometimes with pleasant surprises. This is the first in a few articles where we let the AI powered chat software spin a few texts.

For those unaware, GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) is a machine learning model developed by OpenAI. GPT is a type of language model that is trained to predict the next word in a sequence of words, given the previous words in the sequence. ChatGPT is a variant of GPT that is specifically designed for conversation and it is trained on a large dataset of human conversation, and is able to generate human-like responses to a given input. It is able to understand the context and meaning of words, and can generate appropriate responses based on this understanding. ChatGPT is able to generate responses that are coherent and appropriate, and can engage in conversation on a wide range of topics.

In summary, ChatGPT is a machine learning model that is designed to generate human-like responses to input, allowing it to engage in conversation with users. It does this by predicting the next word in a sequence based on the previous words and context, using its understanding of language and meaning.

A few weeks ago we let it write a text on the future of industrial music, this is what it came up with.

What is the future of industrial music?

It is difficult to predict the future of any music genre with certainty, as it is influenced by a wide range of factors such as cultural trends, technological advances, and the evolution of musical tastes. However, it is possible to make some educated guesses about the future of industrial music based on its history and current state.

One potential future for industrial music is that it will continue to evolve and incorporate elements from other genres. Industrial music has always been a hybrid genre, incorporating elements from a wide range of styles such as punk, electronic, and metal. As such, it is likely that industrial music will continue to borrow from and be influenced by other genres in the future.

Another potential future for industrial music is that it will continue to be a niche genre, but with a dedicated and passionate fan base. Industrial music has always been a genre that appeals to a specific audience, and it is likely that this will continue to be the case in the future. While industrial music may not achieve mainstream success, it could continue to have a dedicated and influential fan base that keeps the genre alive and vibrant.

Technological advances may also play a role in the future of industrial music. The use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques has always been a key part of the industrial sound, and it is likely that technological advances will continue to shape the sound of industrial music in the future. For example, the use of virtual instruments and software synthesizers may become more prevalent in industrial music production, allowing artists to create new and innovative sounds.

Another potential future for industrial music is that it will continue to be a genre that reflects and addresses social and political issues. Many industrial bands have always used their music as a way to comment on and critique society and its problems, and it is likely that this will continue to be the case in the future. Industrial music has always been a genre that has addressed themes such as power, control, and oppression, and it is possible that these themes will continue to be relevant in the future.

Overall, the future of industrial music is uncertain, but it is likely that the genre will continue to evolve and adapt to changing cultural and technological trends. While industrial music may not achieve mainstream success, it could continue to have a dedicated and passionate fan base that keeps the genre alive and relevant.

What are the challenges for industrial music?

There are a number of challenges and issues that industrial music has faced and continues to face. Some of these challenges include:

Lack of mainstream success: Industrial music has always been a niche genre, and it has struggled to achieve mainstream success. This can make it difficult for industrial bands to find a wide audience and to make a living from their music.

Limited commercial appeal: Industrial music is often characterized by its experimental and unconventional sound, which can make it less appealing to a commercial market. This can make it difficult for industrial bands to gain the support of record labels and to find opportunities to perform and tour.

Stereotyping and misunderstanding: Industrial music is often misunderstood and stereotyped by the mainstream media, who may portray the genre as being violent or dangerous. This can make it difficult for industrial bands to gain respect and recognition for their music.

Competition with other genres: Industrial music has always been a hybrid genre, incorporating elements from a wide range of styles such as punk, electronic, and metal. This can make it difficult for industrial bands to stand out in a crowded music market, as they may be competing with other genres for attention.

Limited resources: Industrial music is often produced on a small scale, with many bands operating on a DIY basis. This can make it difficult for industrial bands to access the resources and support they need to create and promote their music.

There are a number of ways that industrial music could potentially reinvent itself and adapt to changing cultural and technological trends. Some possible ways that industrial music could evolve include:

Incorporating elements from other genres: Industrial music has always been a hybrid genre, incorporating elements from a wide range of styles such as punk, electronic, and metal. Industrial music could continue to evolve by borrowing from and being influenced by other genres, incorporating new sounds and ideas into its sound.

Experimenting with new production techniques: Industrial music has always been characterized by its use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques. Industrial bands could continue to explore new and innovative ways of using technology in their music, such as using virtual instruments or software synthesizers.

Collaborating with artists from other genres: Industrial music could potentially collaborate with artists from other genres, creating new and unique sounds and styles. This could help to bring industrial music to a wider audience and to reach new fans.

Refocusing on political and social themes: Many industrial bands have always used their music as a way to comment on and critique society and its problems. Industrial music could potentially refocus on these themes, using its music to address contemporary social and political issues.

Exploring new visual aesthetics: Industrial music has always had a distinctive visual aesthetic, with many fans sporting black clothing and leather or PVC gear. Industrial bands could potentially explore new visual styles and aesthetics, helping to keep the genre fresh and exciting.

Overall, there are many ways that industrial music could potentially reinvent itself and adapt to changing cultural and technological trends. It is likely that the genre will continue to evolve and adapt over time, and that new artists and bands will bring their own unique perspectives and influences to the table.

What were the most innovative industrial bands in the past?

There have been many innovative industrial bands throughout the history of the genre. Some of the most influential and innovative industrial bands include:

Kraftwerk: Kraftwerk is a German band that is often credited as the pioneers of electronic music. They were one of the first bands to use electronic instrumentation and production techniques in their music, and their experimental and innovative approach to sound helped to shape the industrial genre. Throbbing Gristle: Throbbing Gristle was a British band that was active in the 1970s and early 1980s. They were known for their experimental and unconventional approach to music, and were one of the first bands to be associated with the industrial genre. Einstürzende Neubauten: Einstürzende Neubauten is a German band that is known for their innovative and unconventional use of found objects and industrial materials in their music. They have been influential in the industrial genre, and have inspired many other artists to experiment with new and unusual sounds. Skinny Puppy: Skinny Puppy is a Canadian band that is known for their innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques in their music. They have been influential in the industrial genre, and have inspired many other artists to experiment with electronic sounds. Nine Inch Nails: Nine Inch Nails is an American band that is known for their experimental and innovative approach to music. They have been influential in the industrial genre, and have incorporated elements from a wide range of styles into their sound.

What are the most innovative industrial bands today?

There are many contemporary industrial bands that are known for their experimental and innovative approach to music. Some examples of innovative industrial bands that are active today include:

Blanck Mass: Blanck Mass is a British electronic music project that is known for its experimental and unconventional sound. They incorporate elements from a wide range of genres into their music, and are known for their innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques. Youth Code: Youth Code is an American band that is known for their aggressive and experimental sound, which incorporates elements from industrial, punk, and electronic music. They are known for their innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques, and for their unconventional approach to music. Pharmakon: Pharmakon is an American noise musician who is known for her experimental and unconventional approach to music. She incorporates elements from industrial, noise, and electronic music into her sound, and is known for her innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques. Factory Floor: Factory Floor is a British band that is known for their experimental and innovative approach to music. They incorporate elements from a wide range of genres into their sound, and are known for their innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques. Zanias: Zanias is an Australian electronic musician who is known for her experimental and unconventional approach to music. She incorporates elements from industrial, techno, and ambient music into her sound, and is known for her innovative use of electronic instrumentation and production techniques.

These are just a few examples of the many innovative industrial bands that are active today.