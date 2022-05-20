Seraphim System – Mutant MTHRFKR V (EP – Seraphim System)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno. Format: Digital. Background/Info: John Stancil strikes back with the fifth installment of his “Mutant…
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: John Stancil strikes back with the fifth installment of his “Mutant MTHRFKR”-series featuring five new cuts.
Content: This is a new hard-danceable production where Seraphim System brings Industrial sound treatments and Dark-Techno/Trance influences together. There’s fragmented, pitched vocals running through a few cuts but the essence of the work remains instrumental. The tracks are characterized by a constant danceable tempo and have been mixed into a long cut for the dancefloor.
+ + + : I don’t want to compare Seraphim System with any other band/artist but I’m sure this stuff will appeal to lovers of Noisuf-X and related projects. I like the hard and raw fusion between Electro/Industrial sounds and Techno/Trance music. Seraphim System has found the right formula to create an irresistible sonic elixir. My personal favorite cut is “The Chosen” although there’s something to say about all cuts.
– – – : The sound formula is somewhat repetitive but it’s not a point if you like this stuff. And I like it so I just regret the tracks aren’t a bit more extended.
Conclusion: Seraphim System moves on to compose music to conquer dancefloors.
Best songs: “The Chosen”, “Life Is Too Short”.
Rate: 8.
