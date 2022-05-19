TenHornedBeast – The Lamp Of No Light (Hymns For The York Doom Stone) (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Drone, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Christopher Walton -who I remember from his…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Drone, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Christopher Walton -who I remember from his Endvra project, strikes back with the first new album of TenHornedBeast in five years. The work is directly inspired by the doom stone in the crypt of York Minster. It’s a relic from the 12th century, carved in deep relief, illustrated for a medieval audience the horrors that awaited sinners in Hell.
Content: The concept of the work has been transposed into an extremely dark and tormented atmosphere. Raw, ripping noises, buzzing sound waves, echoing drones and Industrial blasts are leading the listener into an obscure universe of sonic horror.
+ + + : The main strength of this work is the extremely tormented atmosphere hanging over the production. It in a way is a Walton trademark. He became an expert creating perverted sounds and -atmospheres and he once more encaged the listeners in imaginary, frightening dungeons. The ominous sphere mixed with heavy Industrial blasts come to an apotheosis at “Upon Their Head Names Of Blasphemy”.
– – – : I personally prefer the first half of this work, both last cuts being less convincing.
Conclusion: TenHornedBeast belongs to the darkest sonic artists from the Ambient/Industrial/Ritual scene and this new opus only confirms the demonic effect of its creation.
Best songs: “Upon Their Head Names Of Blasphemy”, “Into The Mouth Of Hell”, “This Is The First Death”.
Rate: 8.
