Seraphim System – Mutant Mthrfckr 6 (EP – Seraphim System)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Industrial-Techno.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: John Stancil moves on with a new chapter of his “Mutant Mthrfckr”-installment. The sixth volume reveals five new cuts.

Content: Stancil brings dark and aggressive Techno together with Industrial elements. The Industrial style is however a bit more in the background, this work sounding more Technoid than ever before. You’ll still notice the pitched, spoken, samplings running throughout the tracks.

+ + + : If you know the early stuff of this American project and you compare it to this “Mutant Mthrfckr”-series, you clearly will get the feeling listening to different projects. Well, I like the way this project evolves and experiences with Techno ideas. This is pure dancefloor stuff.

– – – : As I already said before this EP sounds less achieved with Industrial sound treatments and that’s an essential element from past productions I’m now.

Conclusion: Total terror for the dance floors!

Best songs: “Cut Throat”, “No Benefit”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/seraphimsystem