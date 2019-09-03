Seigmen crowdfunding exceeds all expectations – 102% funded in just 4 days!

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Karisama Records press release)

The Norwegian industrial/goth rock band Seigmen released five classic albums between 1992 and 1997: Pluto, Ameneon, Total, Metropolis and Radiowaves, but only on CD, not vinyl. Karisma Records, the record label who holds the publishing rights to the bands releases from the 1990’s, wanted to do something about that, correlating with the 30th anniversary of Seigmen in December 2019.

A crowdfunding started last Friday at 10AM, and an hour later orders for 30% of the NOK 420.000 (approx. € 42.000 / £ 39.000 / $ 46.000) needed was already in. A day later: 85%! And today, just moments before writing this article, they passed 100%, and it’s increased to 101% 102% at this time! 😀

Otto-Egil Sætre, Music Team Administrator at Karisma, ecstatically elaborates:

We knew that the Seigmen fans are passionate and enthusiastic, but we never imagined reaching our goal in just a few days. We are very, very grateful, and the box set is definitely happening now!

We’re going to release all of the albums on both CD and vinyl, and, if the fans want us to, we’ll also release a limited and exclusive vinyl box set

The box set will include all the albums om 180 gram colored vinyl, exclusively for the box. Total, Metropolis and Radiowaves will be expanded to 2LP sets, with selected B-side tracks as bonus. There will also be a booklet written by the bands manager Øystein Ronander, a Seigmen slipmat for your record players – and a CD with carefully selected unreleased material. These will be exclusively made for the box, and will not be available separately.

We’re also gonna make a limited Monsun 7″ vinyl single – made in 250 copies, and only available in this crowdfunding campaign. The B-side track “Peter Parker Theme” will not be included in the box set

For the most die-hard collectors out there, we will also make a few complete test pressing sets available for purchase. These will be numbered, and housed in white, signed & numbered outer sleeves.

The various compilations are set for release December 6th. Get your own records at https://bidra.no/prosjekt/seigmen–vinyl-19921997-box-set/6a857126-3c2a-4992-9d51-31981bcaa4d7 !

Tracklisting:



Pluto (1992):

01. Fra X til Døden

02. Mono Doomen

03. Korstoget

04. Skjebnen

05. Syndefloden

Ameneon (1993):

01. Simone

02. Monsun

03. Negativ

04. Plutonuim

05. Ameneon

06. Korsfarer

07. Mesusah

08. Ikon

Total (1994):

01. Colosseum

02. Ohm

03. In Limbo

04. Döderlein

05. Sort Tulipan

06. Lament

07. Fortell

08. Nephilia

09. Monument

10. Pantheon



Bonus tracks (vinyl only):

11. Hjernen Er Alene (from the ‘Hjernen Er Alene’ EP)

12. Mytho I (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)

13. Dekadans (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)

14. Akustisk Döderlein (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)

15. Mytho II (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)

Metropolis (1995):

01. Metropolis

02. Regn

03. Slaver av Solen

04. Rød Himmel

05. Epilog (moved to side C of the vinyl version, because of timing issues)

06. Bayon

07. Circus

08. Sort Disippel

09. Juvel

10. Nihil

11. Nemesis



Bonus tracks (vinyl only):

12. Dråben (from the ‘Slaver Av Solen’ 2CD)

13. Octopus (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)

14. Television Kisses (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)

15. In Oblivion (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)

16. Agenda (from the ‘Slaver Av Solen’ 2CD)

Radiowaves (1997):

01. Performance Alpha

02. The World revolves around you

03. Universal

04. The Modern End

05. Bloodprint

06. Neon Sun

07. Guilt

08. Trampoline

09. Mercurial

10. Performance Bravo



Bonus tracks (vinyl only):

11. Like Porcelain (from ‘The Next Wave’ EP)

12. Malmklang (from the ‘Monument’ compilation album)

13. Toys (from ‘The First Wave’ EP)

14. P-Machinery (from ‘The First Wave’ EP)

15. Washed (unreleased Radiowaves song)

16. Frost-Bite (from the ‘Monument’ compilation album)



Bonus CD of unreleased material, exclusive to this box set:

01. Intermezzo (2005)

02. Rosa Boots (Live Mølla, 1990)

03. Mono Doomen (‘Pluto’ pre-mix, 1992)

04. Mesusah (Early rehearsal)

05. Hjernen Er Alene (raw mix, 1994)

06. Döderlein (Early ‘Total’ demo, 1994)

07. Colosseum (‘Total’ demo, 1994)

08. Sort Tulipan (‘Total’ demo, 1994)

09. Octopus (‘Metropolis’ demo, 1995)

10. The Man with the Golden Helmet (‘Metropolis’ demo, 1995)

11. Performance Alpha (Long Version, 1997)

PS! Seigmen are also planning several concerts in Norway before xmas (becoming a stady tradition!), first confirmed are Sentrum Scene, Oslo at Decemcer 19th. Watch their Facebook page and upcoming articles here for updates! 🙂

Have a listen to the Seigmen discography while waiting for December:

