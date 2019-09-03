Seigmen crowdfunding exceeds all expectations – 102% funded in just 4 days!

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange / Karisama Records press release)
The Norwegian industrial/goth rock band Seigmen released five classic albums between 1992 and 1997: Pluto, Ameneon, Total, Metropolis and Radiowaves, but only on CD, not vinyl. Karisma Records, the record label who holds the publishing rights to the bands releases from the 1990’s, wanted to do something about that, correlating with the 30th anniversary of Seigmen in December 2019.
A crowdfunding started last Friday at 10AM, and an hour later orders for 30% of the NOK 420.000 (approx. € 42.000 / £ 39.000 / $ 46.000) needed was already in. A day later: 85%! And today, just moments before writing this article, they passed 100%, and it’s increased to
101% 102% at this time! 😀
Otto-Egil Sætre, Music Team Administrator at Karisma, ecstatically elaborates:
We knew that the Seigmen fans are passionate and enthusiastic, but we never imagined reaching our goal in just a few days. We are very, very grateful, and the box set is definitely happening now!
We’re going to release all of the albums on both CD and vinyl, and, if the fans want us to, we’ll also release a limited and exclusive vinyl box set
The box set will include all the albums om 180 gram colored vinyl, exclusively for the box. Total, Metropolis and Radiowaves will be expanded to 2LP sets, with selected B-side tracks as bonus. There will also be a booklet written by the bands manager Øystein Ronander, a Seigmen slipmat for your record players – and a CD with carefully selected unreleased material. These will be exclusively made for the box, and will not be available separately.
We’re also gonna make a limited Monsun 7″ vinyl single – made in 250 copies, and only available in this crowdfunding campaign. The B-side track “Peter Parker Theme” will not be included in the box set
For the most die-hard collectors out there, we will also make a few complete test pressing sets available for purchase. These will be numbered, and housed in white, signed & numbered outer sleeves.
The various compilations are set for release December 6th. Get your own records at https://bidra.no/prosjekt/seigmen–vinyl-19921997-box-set/6a857126-3c2a-4992-9d51-31981bcaa4d7 !
Tracklisting:
Pluto (1992):
01. Fra X til Døden
02. Mono Doomen
03. Korstoget
04. Skjebnen
05. Syndefloden
Ameneon (1993):
01. Simone
02. Monsun
03. Negativ
04. Plutonuim
05. Ameneon
06. Korsfarer
07. Mesusah
08. Ikon
Total (1994):
01. Colosseum
02. Ohm
03. In Limbo
04. Döderlein
05. Sort Tulipan
06. Lament
07. Fortell
08. Nephilia
09. Monument
10. Pantheon
Bonus tracks (vinyl only):
11. Hjernen Er Alene (from the ‘Hjernen Er Alene’ EP)
12. Mytho I (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)
13. Dekadans (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)
14. Akustisk Döderlein (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)
15. Mytho II (from the ‘Döderlein’ EP)
Metropolis (1995):
01. Metropolis
02. Regn
03. Slaver av Solen
04. Rød Himmel
05. Epilog (moved to side C of the vinyl version, because of timing issues)
06. Bayon
07. Circus
08. Sort Disippel
09. Juvel
10. Nihil
11. Nemesis
Bonus tracks (vinyl only):
12. Dråben (from the ‘Slaver Av Solen’ 2CD)
13. Octopus (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)
14. Television Kisses (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)
15. In Oblivion (from ‘Metropolis: The Grandmaster Recordings’)
16. Agenda (from the ‘Slaver Av Solen’ 2CD)
Radiowaves (1997):
01. Performance Alpha
02. The World revolves around you
03. Universal
04. The Modern End
05. Bloodprint
06. Neon Sun
07. Guilt
08. Trampoline
09. Mercurial
10. Performance Bravo
Bonus tracks (vinyl only):
11. Like Porcelain (from ‘The Next Wave’ EP)
12. Malmklang (from the ‘Monument’ compilation album)
13. Toys (from ‘The First Wave’ EP)
14. P-Machinery (from ‘The First Wave’ EP)
15. Washed (unreleased Radiowaves song)
16. Frost-Bite (from the ‘Monument’ compilation album)
Bonus CD of unreleased material, exclusive to this box set:
01. Intermezzo (2005)
02. Rosa Boots (Live Mølla, 1990)
03. Mono Doomen (‘Pluto’ pre-mix, 1992)
04. Mesusah (Early rehearsal)
05. Hjernen Er Alene (raw mix, 1994)
06. Döderlein (Early ‘Total’ demo, 1994)
07. Colosseum (‘Total’ demo, 1994)
08. Sort Tulipan (‘Total’ demo, 1994)
09. Octopus (‘Metropolis’ demo, 1995)
10. The Man with the Golden Helmet (‘Metropolis’ demo, 1995)
11. Performance Alpha (Long Version, 1997)
PS! Seigmen are also planning several concerts in Norway before xmas (becoming a stady tradition!), first confirmed are Sentrum Scene, Oslo at Decemcer 19th. Watch their Facebook page and upcoming articles here for updates! 🙂
Have a listen to the Seigmen discography while waiting for December:
