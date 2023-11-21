Seigmen releases 3 new EPs, sold out in just a few hours

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange. Press release Karisma Records) Just days after launching their first new music in 7 years on November 15th, Norwegian alternative rockers Seigmen ended last week hinting about more surprises to come – and they weren’t joking!

Yesterday we learned that three new EPs from Seigmen are set to be released on Karisma Records on December 8th. All three, titled ‘Rosa EP’, ‘Gul EP’ and ‘Beige EP’ (Pink, Yellow, Beige) respectively, will only be available in 12″ vinyl format, with each title strictly limited to 350 copies.

About Seigmen

Founded in Tønsberg in 1989, Seigmen is one of Norway’s greatest and most recognized rock bands of all time, and, in 2019, they played a historic 4-day stint at the legendary Hulen in Bergen. Hulen is a venue that was very important to Seigmen in the early days, and this special set of shows gave the band the chance to reproduce four of their old 90s Hulen setlists. It was an occasion where a lot of songs were played for the first time in many, many years.

Motivated by this, Seigmen decided to record a few of their oldest songs – songs that dated back to the time when the band was known as Klisne Seigmenn. This would be the first time that these songs would actually be recorded in a studio, as, until now, they had only ever been played live. The tracks were recorded at Velvet Recording in Spydeberg, Norway, which is the same studio where Seigmen’s legendary album ‘Total’ was recorded back in 1994.

Seigmen Ep Bundle

Old Seigmen tracks were re-recorded

The A-sides of the EPs will therefore contain the new studio recordings of those early songs, whilst the B-sides are made up of live performances recorded during those memorable 4 days at Hulen.

Kim Ljung, the band’s bass player/songwriter explains how those original songs first came about:

I remember that night in 1989 well. I was invited to Ubåtkaia by Sverre, Alex and Noralf – Klisne Seigmenn. They were only three guys and needed a guy on bass.

They played the set that was going to be performed at Sjøormen in Tønsberg only a couple of months later. I was knocked to the ground. Blown away by the five songs presented and the power and intensity in the room. The songs are as good today as they were then. That it would take more than 30 years to get them recorded is plain madness.

Seigmen Hulen 1999

We also had a chat with Otto Egil Sætre from Karisma Records about this release:

Side-Line: How did Karisma Records end up with this release instead of Indie Recordings?

Otto Egil: I have a long history with the band, and was involved in the planning of the Seigmen vinyl box set even before I started working for Karisma Records. So, it made sense that we did that box set there, and this is a sort of continuation. Seigmen recreated four 90s gigs at the legendary Hulen here in Bergen in 2019, something I was also quite a bit involved with, at the same time we put the box set together. So already back then, we talked about maybe releasing something from those concerts. And when they decided to finally record some old Klisne Seigmenn songs in the studio, that was a great addition to the live tracks. They still release their new stuff on Indie Recordings, who we have a very good relationship with.

S-L: The EP’s It all sold out the first day – how many hours before you were out of stock?

OES: We sold out our share of the records in about five hours. That’s approximately 200 copies of each EP. The rest will be sold in record stores around Norway, and at the Seigmen gigs in Tønsberg in December.

S-L: Did everyone buy the bundles or did some go for å single EP?

OES: Most people bought the bundle, but we sold a few single EPs as well.

With cover design by Sigurd Kristiansen, tracklistings for the EPs are as follow. And… good luck if you are out on a hunt for the remaining 150 copies!

Rosa EP

1. Rosa Boots

2. Monument (live)

3. Negativ (live)

4. Döderlein (live)

5. Korstoget (live)

Gul EP

1. Sure Tær

2. Monsun (live)

3. Sort Disippel (live)

4. Korsfarer (live)

5. Nemesis (live)