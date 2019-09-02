Nitzer Ebb hit the USA for a brand new tour + rare skateboard video of ‘Fun To Be Had’ (1984 footage)

(Photo by Hazel Hill McCarthy III) After touring the US earlier this spring, Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris are bringing the reunited Nitzer Ebb back to The States for the second leg of their tour. Unlike the first leg, however – which saw original founding NEP members David Gooday and Simon Granger sidelined in the UK due to Visa issues – this tour will feature all four original members.

Wed, SEP 18 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Thu, SEP 19 – Mohawk Austin – Austin, TX

Fri, SEP 20 – Cold Waves Festival at Metro – Chicago, IL

Sat, SEP 21 – Saint Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI

Mon, SEP 23 – Venue Nightclub – Vancouver, Canada

Wed, SEP 25 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

Thu, SEP 26 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR

Fri, SEP 27 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

Sat, SEP 28 – Fronton Mexico – Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico

Wed, OCT 2 – Slim’s – San Francisco, CA

Sat, OCT 5 – Regent Theater DTLA – Los Angeles, CA

And there are also a string of EU dates announced as well.

Fri, OCT 25 – Soundedit Festival – Klub Wytwórnia – Lodz, Poland

Fri, NOV 8 – Reithalle Strasse E – Dresden, Germany

Sat, NOV 9 – Markthalle – Hamburg, Germany

Sun, NOV 10 – Factory – Magdeburg, Germany

Sun, NOV 10 – Factory – Magdeburg, Germany

Mon, NOV 11 – Columbia Theater – Berlin, Germany

Tue, NOV 12 – Backstage Halle – Munich, Germany

Thu, NOV 14 – Kulttempel – Oberhausen, Germany

Fri, NOV 15 – Kulttempel – Oberhausen, Germany

Sat, NOV 16 – Neue Stadthalle Langen – Langen, Germany

Sun, NOV 17 – Dance Machine 2.0’s – Paris, France

Mon, NOV 18 – La Laitrie – Straßburg, France

Tue, NOV 19 – Poppodium Nieuwe Nor – Heerlen, Netherlands

Wed, NOV 20 – De Casino – Sint-niklaas, Belgium

Fri, NOV 22 – Slay – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 24 – Village Underground – London, United Kingdom

Fri, DEC 13 – Sala MON Live Madrid – Madrid, Spain

Sat, DEC 14 – Sala Apolo – Barcelona, Spain

JAN 26, 2020 – Rockefeller Music Hall – Oslo, Norway

JAN 27, 2020 – Berns Bistro & Bar – Stockholm, Sweden

JAN 28, 2020 – VEGA – København V, Denmark

AUG 8, 2020 – M’era Luna Festival – Hildesheim, Germany

Skateboarding with Nitzer Ebb

This previously unreleased video features Nitzer Ebb founding members Bon Harris, Douglas McCarthy and David Gooday skateboarding in their hometown of Chelmsford, Essex, UK circa 1984. The video was shot by the band’s then manager Chris Piper. Nitzer Ebb were heavily into skateboarding in the ‘80s/‘90s and ended up befriending Tony Hawk when their “Showtime” album blew up in 1990. The song used for the video is Nitzer Ebb’s “Fun To Be Had” from “Showtime”.

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (Unseen Skateboard Video) 1983/84 Pylon Records from Peter Black on Vimeo.

donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $2 $5 $10 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 2 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.