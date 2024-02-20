Alex Paterson and fellow The Orb original Andy Falconer release a new album under the Sedibus moniker, called “SETI”. The album will be out via Peterson’s own label Orbscure Recordings on February 23rd on ltd edition blue LP, ltd edition orange LP, CD, and download / stream.The CD will hold the extra track “The Armchair Astronaut”.

The album is the follow-up to the duo’s debut album “The Heavens” from 2021.

Falconer, engineered/co-wrote the ambient sides of the ground-breaking “Adventures Beyond the Ultraworld” album back in 1991. He was only part of The Orb around 1991.

Alex Paterson explains how the album was recorded: “The first LP had a great reception and sold so well I couldn’t even get a copy myself. Andy is brilliant at making ambient music, and working with him is always rewarding. We understand each other’s brains – it’s easy and organic – so doing another made total sense.” He adds, “SETI stands for Search For Extraterrestrial Intelligence, but it’s also something you sit on, to chill out, which is why the album contains a Three Piece Suite. This record is musical ambience, which is what we like to make, rather than drone ambience, which there’s a lot of these days.”

Over email from his studio in Portugal, Falconer adds, “the first album The Heavens was very much a reflection of our shared roots, and in many ways saw Alex and I simply picking up where we’d left off 30 years ago with Ultraworld. For SETI, we still wanted to keep a connection to the sound of The Heavens, but to also crack open that musical mould and explore new ground. Part of that aspect was to further expand the use of acoustic instruments in both recognisable and processed form. We’ve always been very much on the same page creatively and one of the great things with working with Alex is that nothing is out of bounds, and we’ve just continued to build on that solid relationship of trust and shared curiosity.”

Check out these two videos to have an idea what the album will sound like.