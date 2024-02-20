OMD announce North American leg of Bauhaus Staircase Tour – Check the dates now
(Photo via OMD) OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) have announced the North American dates for the North American leg of their Bauhaus Staircase Tour. The Glaswegian six-piece Walt Disco will once again be joining as their special guests for this leg of the tour, after being the opening act for the band in Europe.
OMD is promoting their latest album “Bauhaus Staircase“, the fourteenth studio album by the English electronic band. Released on 27 October 2023 by White Noise Records (and by 100% Records in the UK and Ireland), it is their first album in six years since “The Punishment of Luxury” (2017). The record was largely inspired by world politics during the late 2010s and early 2020s. Its release was preceded by three singles: the title track, “Slow Train”, and “Veruschka”.
Tickets for the North American leg of the Bauhaus Staircase Tour will go on sale on Friday at 10am local time.
OMD tour dates
EU dates
- Tuesday 27 February, 7:00 Pm: Belfast, Uk – Ulster Hall
- Wednesday 28 February, 7:00 Pm: Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
- Friday 1 March, 6:30 Pm: Manchester, Uk – O2 Apollo Manchester
- Saturday 2 March, 6:30 Pm: Manchester, Uk – O2 Apollo Manchester
- Sunday 3 March, 6:30 Pm: Liverpool, Uk – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- Tuesday 5 March, 6:30 Pm: Leeds, Uk – First Direct Arena
- Wednesday 6 March, 6:30 Pm: Edinburgh, Uk – Usher Hall
- Friday 8 March, 7:00 Pm: Glasgow, Uk – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
- Saturday 9 March, 6:30 Pm: Newcastle Upon Tyne, Uk – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- Sunday 10 March, 7:30 Pm: Sheffield, Uk – Sheffield City Hall
- Tuesday 12 March, 7:30 Pm: Leicester, Uk – De Montfort Hall
- Wednesday 13 March, 7:00 Pm: Nottingham, Uk – Royal Concert Hall Notts
- Friday 15 March, 6:30 Pm: Wolverhampton, Uk – Wolverhampton Civic Hall
- Saturday 16 March, 6:00 Pm: Swansea, Uk – Swansea Arena
- Sunday 17 March, 7:00 Pm: Southend On Sea, Uk – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
- Tuesday 19 March, 7:00 Pm: Bristol, Uk – Bristol Beacon
- Wednesday 20 March, 7:00 Pm: Oxford, Uk – New Theatre Oxford
- Friday 22 March, 7:00 Pm: Portsmouth, Uk – Portsmouth Guildhall
- Saturday 23 March, 7:30 Pm: Ipswich, Uk – Ipswich Regent Theatre
- Sunday 24 March, 6:30 Pm: London, Uk – The O2
- Tuesday 26 March, 7:30 Pm: Brighton, Uk – Brighton Dome
- Wednesday 27 March, 6:30 Pm: Eastbourne, Uk – Winter Gardens
South Africa
- Thursday 18 April, 9:00 Am: Cape Town, South Africa – Green Point Stadium
- Saturday 20 April, 9:00 Am: Johannesburg, South Africa – Marks Park
North America
- Wednesday 11 September, 7:00 Pm: Vancouver, Bc, Canada – Orpheum Theatre
- Thursday 12 September, 7:00 Pm: Seattle, Wa, Us – Moore Theatre
- Friday 13 September, 7:00 Pm: Portland, Or, Us – Roseland Theater
- Sunday 15 September, 7:00 Pm: Oakland, Ca, Us – Fox Theater
- Tuesday 17 September, 7:00 Pm: Las Vegas, Nv, Us – House Of Blues – Las Vegas
- Thursday 19 September, 9:00 Am: Los Angeles (La), Ca, Us – Greek Theatre
- Friday 20 September, 8:00 Pm: Los Angeles (La), Ca, Us – Greek Theatre
- Saturday 21 September, 7:00 Pm: San Diego, Ca, Us – Balboa Theatre
- Sunday 22 September, 7:00 Pm: Salt Lake City, Ut, Us – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City
- Wednesday 25 September, 7:00 Pm: Denver, Co, Us – Paramount Theatre
- Friday 27 September, 7:00 Pm: Dallas, Tx, Us – Majestic Theatre
- Saturday 28 September, 7:00 Pm: Austin, Tx, Us – Austin City Limits Live At The Moody Theater
- Sunday 29 September, 7:00 Pm: Houston, Tx, Us – Bayou Music Center
- Friday 4 October, 7:00 Pm: Minneapolis, Mn, Us – First Avenue
- Saturday 5 October, 7:00 Pm: Chicago, Il, Us – Riviera Theatre
- Sunday 6 October, 7:00 Pm: Royal Oak, Mi, Us – Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Tuesday 8 October, 7:00 Pm: Toronto, On, Canada – History
- Wednesday 9 October, 7:00 Pm: Cleveland, Oh, Us – House Of Blues – Cleveland
- Thursday 10 October, 7:00 Pm: New York (Nyc), Ny, Us – Terminal 5
- Saturday 12 October, 7:00 Pm: Huntington, Ny, Us – The Paramount
- Sunday 13 October, 7:00 Pm: Boston, Ma, Us – Citizens House Of Blues – Boston
- Tuesday 15 October, 7:00 Pm: Glenside, Pa, Us – Keswick Theatre
- Wednesday 16 October, 7:00 Pm: Washington, Dc, Us – Lincoln Theatre
- Friday 18 October, 7:00 Pm: Atlanta, Ga, Us – Buckhead Theatre
- Saturday 19 October, 7:00 Pm: Orlando, Fl, Us – The Plaza Live
- Sunday 20 October, 7:00 Pm: St Petersburg, Fl, Us – Jannus Live
