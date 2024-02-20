OMD announce North American leg of Bauhaus Staircase Tour

(Photo via OMD) OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) have announced the North American dates for the North American leg of their Bauhaus Staircase Tour. The Glaswegian six-piece Walt Disco will once again be joining as their special guests for this leg of the tour, after being the opening act for the band in Europe.

OMD is promoting their latest album “Bauhaus Staircase“, the fourteenth studio album by the English electronic band. Released on 27 October 2023 by White Noise Records (and by 100% Records in the UK and Ireland), it is their first album in six years since “The Punishment of Luxury” (2017). The record was largely inspired by world politics during the late 2010s and early 2020s. Its release was preceded by three singles: the title track, “Slow Train”, and “Veruschka”.

Tickets for the North American leg of the Bauhaus Staircase Tour will go on sale on Friday at 10am local time.

OMD tour dates

EU dates

Tuesday 27 February, 7:00 Pm: Belfast, Uk – Ulster Hall

Wednesday 28 February, 7:00 Pm: Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

Friday 1 March, 6:30 Pm: Manchester, Uk – O2 Apollo Manchester

Saturday 2 March, 6:30 Pm: Manchester, Uk – O2 Apollo Manchester

Sunday 3 March, 6:30 Pm: Liverpool, Uk – M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

Tuesday 5 March, 6:30 Pm: Leeds, Uk – First Direct Arena

Wednesday 6 March, 6:30 Pm: Edinburgh, Uk – Usher Hall

Friday 8 March, 7:00 Pm: Glasgow, Uk – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Saturday 9 March, 6:30 Pm: Newcastle Upon Tyne, Uk – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

Sunday 10 March, 7:30 Pm: Sheffield, Uk – Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday 12 March, 7:30 Pm: Leicester, Uk – De Montfort Hall

Wednesday 13 March, 7:00 Pm: Nottingham, Uk – Royal Concert Hall Notts

Friday 15 March, 6:30 Pm: Wolverhampton, Uk – Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Saturday 16 March, 6:00 Pm: Swansea, Uk – Swansea Arena

Sunday 17 March, 7:00 Pm: Southend On Sea, Uk – Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Tuesday 19 March, 7:00 Pm: Bristol, Uk – Bristol Beacon

Wednesday 20 March, 7:00 Pm: Oxford, Uk – New Theatre Oxford

Friday 22 March, 7:00 Pm: Portsmouth, Uk – Portsmouth Guildhall

Saturday 23 March, 7:30 Pm: Ipswich, Uk – Ipswich Regent Theatre

Sunday 24 March, 6:30 Pm: London, Uk – The O2

Tuesday 26 March, 7:30 Pm: Brighton, Uk – Brighton Dome

Wednesday 27 March, 6:30 Pm: Eastbourne, Uk – Winter Gardens

South Africa

Thursday 18 April, 9:00 Am: Cape Town, South Africa – Green Point Stadium

Saturday 20 April, 9:00 Am: Johannesburg, South Africa – Marks Park

North America