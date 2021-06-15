Sedibus (The Orb’s Alex Paterson and original Orb member Andy Falconer) launch video to ‘Unknowable’ from ‘The Heavens’ album

Sedibus, the all new project by The Orb’s Alex Paterson and original Orb member Andy Falconer, have launched a video for “Unknowable” taken from “The Heavens” album.

Filmed in the shadow of the Tihange Nuclear Power Plant, Belgium, the concept behind the “Unknowable” video is the creation of Dirk Gerigk and Stefan Bahl of BS-Films and questions the human need for nuclear production. It also acts as a reminder of nuclear catastrophe.

We contacted nuclear scientist Wim R., a Side-Line reader, who gave some feedback: “You have to see this in the light of The Orb’s absolute nuclear phobia of course as the nuclear plant is not as problematic as The Orb claims in their press release. The plant represents about 15% of Belgium’s total electricity production capacity. Nuclear energy typically provides half of Belgium’s domestically-generated electricity and is the country’s lowest-cost source of power, which also answers the duo’s question about the human need for nuclear production in the form of electricity. What they do with this video is creating fear, which is not based on science.”

“The Heavens” is the first reease since The Orb’s “Ultraworld” (1991) on which both Alex Paterson and Andy Falconer have collaborated. Alex and Andy’s paths would cross once again in 2017 at Youth’s Space Mountain festival in southern Spain, where both were playing separately before deciding to work together again. “The Heavens” is also the first release on Orbscure Recordings – a new vehicle set up under the Cooking Vinyl umbrella for Paterson’s output in different groups, which runs parallel to his continued music within The Orb.

Check out “Unknowable”.