Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser returns with first material in 13 years

13 years ago, that’s how long Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser has not released new solo music, but that is about to change as she will release a Record Store Day related EP. The EP, released under the Sun’s Signature moniker, will be the first release by the singer since she recorded and released the song “Moses”, written with Damon Reece and the late Jake-Drake Brockman, in 2009.

The title of the EP is simply called “Sun’s Signature” and will be out on April 23rd on black vinyl. The EP will hold five songs and will be released through Partisan Records. Only 8000 copies will be available worldwide.

Tracks included are “Underwater”, “Golden Air”, “Bluedusk”, “Apples” and “Make Lovely The Day”.

Sun’s Signature is the duo consisting of Elizabeth Fraser and English drummer Damon Reece (Spiritualized, Echo & the Bunnymen, Lupine Howl, Massive Attack, The Orb, Way Out West, Feist, Goldfrapp, Fuzzy Logic)