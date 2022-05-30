Samhain – Xperiment (Album – Electrofrequent)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM, IDM. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: After having released three albums on Aliens…
Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro, EBM, IDM.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: After having released three albums on Aliens Production, the Slovakian Samhain project strikes back with their new opus which is the first one released on Electrofrequent. The Samhain members are still involved with the pure EBM project Last Influence Of Brain.
Content: This work is a true sonic symbiosis between EBM (mainly reminding me of Frontline Assembly), Dark-Electro and IDM. The composition features vintage sound treatments and is mainly driven by a slow cadence. There’s a mix of instrumental- and sung tracks.
+ + + : Just imagine a sonic offspring between Frontline Assembly, Front 242, Yelworc and Lassigue Benthaus and you might have an idea about Samhain’s new opus. The dark atmospheres are immensely powerful. The sound treatments are unpolished, raw, and yet subtle. This is a new masterpiece by this Slovakian combo but I especially recommend listening to “The Hole – Stanford Experiment”, “Project 4.1”, “Black Sun 731 – Unit 731” and “Monstrum”. I also have to say a word about the industrial-like and metallic front cover.
– – – : Those guys have accomplished a new masterpiece so no minus points to mention.
Conclusion: Samhain stands for intelligent Electronics with a vintage flavor and yet that visionary.
Best songs: “The Hole – Stanford Experiment”, “Project 4.1”, “Black Sun 731 – Unit 731”, “Monstrum”, “Guatemala Experiment”, “Project MK Ultra”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Samhain-music-1072520006194485
Label: www.electrofrequent.com / www.facebook.com/Electrofrequent-102179464888936
