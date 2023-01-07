Salvatore Mercatante – Decas (Album – Subexotic Records)

January 7, 2023 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Experimental, Cinematic, Ambient-Electro.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: New-Yorker (USA) based producer Salvatore Mercatante is already busy composing music for years and has released numerous productions. His newest work appears to be a very personal achievement driven by self-reflection.

Content: The sound of this album is bringing different influences together. There’s a Minimal-Electro approach which also has something deeply Cinematic. The songs have been recovered with dark, synth, atmospheres. You’ll notice passages driven by slow rhythms.

+ + + : I like the inhibited atmosphere hanging over the work which is mainly created by the vintage sound treatments. The debut part of the work sounds terrific and intriguing. Spoken samplings inject an extra captivating touch to the work. Dark and sometimes space-like this album also has a visual appeal which will please Ambient lovers.

– – – : After a strong debut part the work is progressively stagnating.

Conclusion: Music to close your eyes and simply dream away.

Best songs: “Detector”, “On The Foot”, “Caspian”, “Contamination”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://salvatoremercatante.bandcamp.com/music

Label: www.subexotoc.com / www.facebook.com/SubxoticRecords


