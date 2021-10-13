German experimental popmusic from the early 80s united on ‘Eins, Zwei, Drei und Vier – Deutsche Experimentelle Popmusik 1980-1986’

Bureau B, the Hamburg based label which releases past and future classics unearthed from genres including (but not limited to) electronica, avant-garde, post-rock, neoclassical and (kraut)rock returns with an interesting compilation: “Eins, Zwei, Drei und Vier – Deutsche Experimentelle Popmusik 1980-1986” on CD, double vinyl and as download.

On the compilation you get the sound of Germany’s musical youth let loose on cheap synths and pawnshop guitars and who redefined German music in the first half of the 1980s. You’ll hear bands such as Der Plan, Die Partei, P!OFF?, Palais Schaumburg, Dunkelziffer, Populäre Mechanik, Andreas

Dorau, Pyrolator, Träneninvasion, Deutsche Wertarbeit, Asmus Tietchens, Die Fische, Conrad Schnitzler, Carambolage, Xao Seffcheque, Foyer des Arts, Die Zimmermänner, Östro, Die Radierer and Holger Hiller.

