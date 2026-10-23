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PRAYERS will play four Southwest shows in November, including an appearance at the Darker Waves festival in Huntington Beach, California, where the project shares the bill with Smashing Pumpkins and Morrissey. The dates follow the release of PRAYERS’ single and video “No Tengo Calma.”

PRAYERS is led by Leafar Seyer (Rafael Reyes), who co-founded the project with Dave Parley in San Diego in 2013. The band blends goth, darkwave, industrial, punk and hip-hop with Chicano culture, a combination it has described as “Chologoth.” “No Tengo Calma” introduces a new chapter for PRAYERS and leads into the forthcoming EP “ORACIONES,” the project’s first fully Spanish-language release. Seyer has described the new material as “a love letter from Mexico to the world.”

Past PRAYERS releases include “Young Gods,” produced by and featuring Travis Barker, with an appearance from Transplants vocalist Skinhead Rob. The project has also collaborated with Kat Von D and Christian Death, toured with The Cult, and worked with Hocico on the “Hey Tu” EP, released via Out Of Line in November 2025 and expanded the following month.

Tour dates for PRAYERS

November 12, 2026 – Swan Dive – Las Vegas, NV November 13, 2026 – Music Box – San Diego, CA November 14, 2026 – Darker Waves (festival) – Huntington Beach, CA November 15, 2026 – Strummer’s – Fresno, CA

Ticket links for all four dates are available on PRAYERS’ own tour page.

About PRAYERS

PRAYERS is a goth and darkwave project from San Diego, California, founded in 2013 by Leafar Seyer (Rafael Reyes) and Dave Parley. The duo’s debut, “SD Killwave,” arrived the same year. The “Gothic Summer” EP followed in 2014. Its video won Best Music Video and Best Music Video Editing at the San Diego Film Festival, and PRAYERS won Best Alternative Band at the 2015 San Diego Music Awards. The project’s sound mixes goth, darkwave, industrial, punk and hip-hop over Chicano street and gang-life themes, a style it helped define as “cholo goth.”

PRAYERS released “Young Gods” in 2015 through LaSalle, produced by and featuring Travis Barker, with a guest appearance from Kat Von D, who married Seyer in 2018. “Cursed Be Thy Blessings” and “Baptism of Thieves” followed in 2017, both featuring former Christian Death members Rikk Agnew, James McGearty and Gitane Demone. PRAYERS has toured with The Cult, A Perfect Circle and Kat Von D, and released the album “Chologoth – The Return Of Pluto” in 2022 with guest spots from Pictureplane, Annie Hardy and Robert Harvey. In 2025, PRAYERS joined Hocico for the “Hey Tu” EP on Out Of Line. The band’s new single “No Tengo Calma” and the upcoming EP “ORACIONES” mark its next chapter ahead of the November Southwest dates.

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