Pussy Riot and Boyfriend collaborate on the rather catchy electropop single: ‘Dance With the Devil’
Pussy Riot and Boyfriend have united to release the single “Dance With the Devil” which comes accompanied by a rather luscious video. The video was co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and Belarusian-born visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.
Pussy Riot’s Nadya says this about the single: “I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she’d be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot. We’ve co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn’t it everyone’s dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?”
Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for TurkeyYour donation will make a difference.
“I grew up believing in the Devil,” says Boyfriend. “Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex…he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil’s party, where indulgence isn’t a sin and temptation isn’t a threat. It’s also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan… if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she’s way more fun to hang with.”
Here’s the video.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.