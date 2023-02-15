Pussy Riot and Boyfriend collaborate on the rather catchy electropop single: ‘Dance With the Devil’

Pussy Riot and Boyfriend have united to release the single “Dance With the Devil” which comes accompanied by a rather luscious video. The video was co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and Belarusian-born visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.

Pussy Riot’s Nadya says this about the single: “I believe that Virgin Mary was a feminist, and if she lived today, she’d be making music with Boyfriend and Pussy Riot. We’ve co-created this piece with two of my dearest friends, both incredibly strong, dedicated and vocal female artists, Boyfriend and Yulia Shur, and isn’t it everyone’s dream to work with your best friends on something that excites you deeply?”

Side-Line Magazine's relief fund for Turkey Your donation will make a difference.



Your donation will make a difference.

“I grew up believing in the Devil,” says Boyfriend. “Try as they might to depict him as evil, my main takeaway was that he lived in the land of cigarettes and sex…he drank red wine, gambled, had a choir of electric guitars and was the keeper of the orgasm. This song is an invitation to the Devil’s party, where indulgence isn’t a sin and temptation isn’t a threat. It’s also an inversion of the patriarchal depictions of Satan… if God is a woman, so is the Devil, and she’s way more fun to hang with.”

Here’s the video.