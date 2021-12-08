First Aid 4 Souls re-release 2013 break-through album ‘Beyond The Galaxy’ in a reworked version
(Original photo by Viviana Ball) It was in 2013 when the Hungarian electronic / industrial act First Aid 4 Souls originally released the break-through album “Beyond The Galaxy”. The band’s mastermind, István Gazdag, has now reworked that very album. And when we say ‘reworked’ we mean totally replayed and remixed. The instrumentations were fully restructured adding also live drums and guitars.
“Beyond The Galaxy (Rework)” offers a mix of catchy dark dance music and experimental industrial and everything that stands in between.
You can also hear various involved guest singers: Aaron Russell from Impurfekt, Linda Daemon from Krell, Balázs Frank from V.E:N., Vic Willow, Árpád Ciprián Asbóth from Impact Pulse and Mark Duffield from Eltel.
Judge for yourself below, the album is available as download from Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.
