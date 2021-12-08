Erasure to release live album ‘The Neon Live’ in 2022

Erasure will be releasing a live album, “The Neon Live”, in 2022. “The Neon Live” was recorded across the two shows the band played at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on 9th and 10th October 2021.

The double CD version features an entire show, complied from the band’s favourite performance of each song chosen from across the two shows in Manchester. The 2CD release comes in limited edition of 3000 units.

A 4CD set, limited to 1500 copies will also be released and holds Erasure’s shows at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on October 9th and 10th 2021 in their entirety. The four CDs come packaged in an 88-page hardback book format which contains live and backstage photographs and a selection of exclusive content.

A deluxe 3-vinyl edition, limited to 1500 copies, will also be released on heavyweight, violet-sparkle vinyl. This Triple LP features an entire show, complied from the band’s favourite performance of each song chosen from across the two shows in Manchester.

Below are the visuals.