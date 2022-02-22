Dark electro act Ritualz releases brand new single ‘Nadir’ + video shot in the streets of Mexico City

The new Ritualz single “Nadir” is out today, February 22nd. This is the second single off the project’s upcoming new album “Radical Macabro” and it includes remixes from OG Cholo Goth Dave Parley, the legendary Dark Sister, plus two remixes by JC Lobo himself. Also included is a cover of “Isn’t it nice” by Norwegian goth rockers Joyless and a short instrumental track from the “Radical Macabro” sessions.

You can download the single right now from Bandcamp. A video for the title track is available as well and was shot in the streets of Mexico City.


