Italian experimental duo OvO set to release new album ‘Ignoto’ later this month – new single out

Italian experimental duo OvO are set to release their new album, “Ignoto”, on September 23rd via Artoffact Records. Today, the band has released the final single before the album’s release. The track is called “Distillati Di Tenebre, Pt. 3.”.

OvO also recently announced a run of European tour dates in support of their upcoming album “Ignoto”. The tour kicks off on September 30th in Brussels and wraps on December 12th in Bologna, Italy. Full dates are below. OvO consists of front woman Stefania Pedretti and Bruno Dorella. In their 22 years as a band, OvO released 9 albums already.

For now check the new single “Distillati Di Tenebre, Pt. 3.”.

Tour dates