Italian experimental duo OvO set to release new album ‘Ignoto’ later this month – new single out
Italian experimental duo OvO are set to release their new album, “Ignoto”, on September 23rd…
Italian experimental duo OvO are set to release their new album, “Ignoto”, on September 23rd via Artoffact Records. Today, the band has released the final single before the album’s release. The track is called “Distillati Di Tenebre, Pt. 3.”.
OvO also recently announced a run of European tour dates in support of their upcoming album “Ignoto”. The tour kicks off on September 30th in Brussels and wraps on December 12th in Bologna, Italy. Full dates are below. OvO consists of front woman Stefania Pedretti and Bruno Dorella. In their 22 years as a band, OvO released 9 albums already.
For now check the new single “Distillati Di Tenebre, Pt. 3.”.
Tour dates
- 30/09/2022 BE Brussels Magasin4
- 27/10/2022 SLO Ljubljana Gromka
- 28/10/2022 CRO Zagreb Mochvara
- 29/10/2022 AT Linz Stadtwerkstatt
- 30/10/2022 CZ Prague Underdogs
- 31/10/2022 PL Wroclaw Liverpool
- 1/11/2022 PL Warsaw Hydrozagadka
- 2/11/2022 PL Gdansk Drizzly Grizzly
- 3/11/2022 DE Berlin Arkaoda
- 4/11/2022 DE Leipzig zxrx
- 5/11/2022 DE Karlsruhe P8
- 6/11/2022 CH Bern TBA
- 12/11/2022 IT Macerata Dong
- 17/11/2022 IT Bari International Gender Festival
- 19/11/2022 IT Busto Arsizio Gagarin
- 25/11/2022 IT Roma Forte Prenestino
- 11/12/2022 IT Bologna Freakout
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether