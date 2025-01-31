Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out via Cleopatra Records is the brand new single from Rosetta Stone, “Goths don’t fear the Reaper”. The new single is teasing the release of their latest full length, “Nothing Is Sacred”, their second album in less than a year after 2024’s “Under The Weather”.

“(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” was originally written and sung by Donald ‘Buck Dharma’ Roeser, the lead guitarist of Blue Öyster Cult. The song was released in 1976 as part of their album “Agents of Fortune”.

Rosetta Stone frontman Porl King says this about this new version by Rosetta Stone: “I think perhaps the most controversial aspect of this track was deciding not to include a cowbell.”

The full album features the band’s renditions of 10 classic and modern tracks by Blue Öyster Cult, The KLF, Soundgarden, Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, Stone Temple Pilots, Black Sabbath, and Hawkwind.

“Nothing Is Sacred” is out on February 14, 2025. The album will be available in multiple formats, including digital download, CD, and limited edition vinyl.

Below is the tracklist.

“Don’t Fear The Reaper” – Originally by Blue Öyster Cult “The White Room” – Originally by The KLF “Black Hole Sun” – Originally by Soundgarden “In The Light” – Originally by Led Zeppelin “Tomorrow Never Knows” – Originally by The Beatles “The Chain” – Originally by Fleetwood Mac “Sweet Emotion” – Originally by Aerosmith “Sex Type Thing” – Originally by Stone Temple Pilots “N.I.B.” – Originally by Black Sabbath “Silver Machine” – Originally by Hawkwind

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone is an English gothic rock band formed in the late 1980s by guitarist/vocalist/keyboardist Porl King and bassist Karl North. They utilized a drum machine and synthesizer setup known as “Madame Razor” to complement their sound.

The band’s debut album, “An Eye for the Main Chance“, was released in 1991, with a style influenced by the jangly guitar sounds characteristic of 1980s gothic rock.

In 1995, Rosetta Stone released “The Tyranny of Inaction”, which marked a shift towards a more industrial and electronic sound, incorporating extensive sampling. This evolution in style was facilitated by the acquisition of an Alesis ADAT multi-track digital recorder, allowing for more complex production techniques.

The band disbanded in 1998 after releasing “Chemical Emissions” and a remixed version of “The Tyranny of Inaction” titled “gENDER cONFUSION”. Following the split, Porl King pursued other musical projects, including Miserylab and In Death It Ends, while Karl North joined the Dream Disciples.

In 2019, Rosetta Stone, with Porl King as the sole member, released “Seems Like Forever”, featuring new material alongside reimagined tracks from King’s Miserylab project. The album was mixed by Jürgen Engler of Die Krupps. This was followed by “Cryptology” in 2020.

